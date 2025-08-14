HLTHi Launches Nationwide, 24/7 Virtual Urgent Care — See an MD/DO in Under 30 Minutes for $10

HLTHi's Logo

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HLTHi, a modern virtual clinic, today announced the nationwide rollout of its Virtual Urgent Care , providing same‑day access to licensed physicians (MD/DO only) for common conditions including Allergies, Cold & Flu, Urinary Tract Infections (UTI), COVID‑19, Yeast Infections, Pink Eye, and Sinus Infection—with transparent pricing of $10 per visit. HLTHi is available 24/7 in all 50 states, and today reports an average wait time under 30 minutes before patients speak with a licensed physician.“People often ask, ‘Can I really see a doctor online for this?’ With HLTHi, the answer is yes,” said Andres Valentin, CEO & Co‑Founder of HLTHi. “We’re open nationwide, 24/7, every visit is with an MD or DO, and patients can start feeling better fast—with clear next steps, lab work, or imaging as needed.”Complete virtual care, end to endWhen clinically appropriate, HLTHi physicians e‑order lab tests through Quest Diagnostics and can issue imaging orders (e.g., X‑ray or ultrasound) for local fulfillment. Prescriptions are available at the physician’s discretion and sent to the patient’s preferred pharmacy.What HLTHi Treats (examples — from our Virtual Urgent Care)- Allergies- Cold & Flu- Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)- COVID‑19- Yeast Infections- Pink Eye- Sinus Infection…and more everyday and urgent concerns.Why HLTHi Telehealth Physician‑only care — Every visit is with a licensed MD/DO.Nationwide, 24/7 — Start a visit anytime, in all 50 states.Fast access — Patients are typically connected in under 30 minutes.Transparent pricing — $10 per visit, cash‑pay (no insurance required for visits, Affordable Health Plans ).Labs & imaging when needed — Quest Diagnostics e‑orders and imaging orders for local centers, so care doesn’t stall.Education:Can I Be Treated Online?Yes—for most non‑emergency concerns. Many common conditions are safely evaluated and managed via secure video visits. When a hands‑on exam, imaging, or procedures are truly needed, your HLTHi physician will guide you to the right in‑person setting and coordinate lab or imaging orders so you’re not starting from scratch.Not for emergencies: If you have chest pain, severe shortness of breath, heavy bleeding, or other alarming symptoms, call 911 or go to the nearest ER.Pricing & Availability$10 per visit (cash‑pay).Open 24/7, available in all 50 U.S. states.Start your visit at https://www.hlthi.life About HLTHiHLTHi is a nationwide virtual clinic that delivers fast, physician‑only care for urgent needs and everyday health. With MD/DO‑only visits, 24/7 access, $10 transparent pricing, and the ability to e‑order labs (Quest Diagnostics) and issue imaging orders, HLTHi makes quality care simple and accessible—wherever you are. Learn more at hlthi.life.Disclosures & DisclaimersHLTHi provides care for non‑emergency medical concerns. For emergencies, call 911. Service availability, prescriptions, and referrals are at the treating physician’s discretion and may vary by state regulations.

