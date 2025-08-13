New Book Travelling Sicily Is About the Heart and Soul of the Mediterranean's Hidden Gem

OTTAWA, ONTARIO , CANADA, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travelling Sicily : The Jewel of the Mediterranean by Vito M. Pirri and Ann May-Pirri offers readers a deeply personal exploration of one of the world's most amazing destinations. Blending memoir and travel guide, this bilingual publication (available in English, Italian and Spanish) covers over 80 cities, towns, and villages across Sicily's nine provinces.Motivated by a desire to reconnect with family heritage, the authors went on a multi-year journey across Sicily, covering popular tourist landmarks and the rhythms of everyday life in lesser-known communities. Their extensive travels are woven with personal reflections, historical context, and cultural insights, creating a layered narrative that speaks to both the heart and the mind.More than a traditional guidebook, Travelling Sicily offers a well-rounded view of the island's diverse industries, from agriculture and fishing to solar energy and petrochemicals. Each section includes practical tips, background information, and thoughtful recommendations to help travelers navigate Sicily with confidence and curiosity.The book is ideal for those planning a first trip to Sicily and for seasoned travellers looking to deepen their understanding of the island's unique character. Highlights include detailed descriptions of local cuisine, vibrant festivals, architectural wonders, and regional traditions through the authors' firsthand experiences.Travelling Sicily: The Jewel of the Mediterranean is a celebration of heritage, adventure, and discovery. Whether tracing your ancestry or seeking a deeper travel experience, this book is your essential companion to the island's timeless charm.Travelling Sicily: The Jewel of the Mediterranean is now available in print and digital formats at leading online bookstores.About the AuthorVito M. Pirri and Ann May-Pirri, co-authors of Travelling Sicily: The Jewel of the Mediterranean, are passionate explorers and devoted ambassadors of Sicilian heritage. Vito, a second-generation Sicilian from Toronto, Canada, has deep family roots in Messina, fostering a lifelong appreciation for Sicilian culture. Ann, born in Sudbury, Ontario, shares Vito's love for travel. Since their retirements in 2016 and 2017, they have dedicated their winters to unearthing Sicily's hidden gems, immersing themselves in its rich culture and history one province at a time.

