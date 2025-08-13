MSAR Government response to U.S. report on human rights that mentioned Macao

MACAU, August 13 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government expresses its strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to content relating to Macao carried in the “2024 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices”, lately issued by the United States (U.S.) Department of State.

The self-styled report contains unfounded accusations and biased assertions regarding the human rights situation in Macao.

Since its return to the motherland, with the unwavering support of the Central Government, Macao has steadfastly implemented the “One country, two systems” principle and the Macao Basic Law. The MSAR has achieved steady economic growth, maintained long-term social stability and harmony, continuously enhanced people’s livelihoods and well-being, and made comprehensive progress in human-rights protection. These accomplishments are undeniable and cannot be smeared by the U.S. report.

The MSAR Government reiterates that the legal system of Macao is robust and well developed, with an independent and impartial judiciary. Legally, residents enjoy extensive rights and freedoms, including freedom of speech, and freedom of the press, of assembly, and of demonstration, while labour rights are fully safeguarded.

The Law on Safeguarding National Security effectively upholds national security and the prosperity of Macao. Under the principle of “patriots governing Macao”, all sectors of society stand united to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests. This is both the constitutional duty of Macao residents and the foundation of the MSAR’s stable development.

This format of U.S. report, issued year after year in violation of international law and the basic norms of international relations, represents a blatant interference in China’s domestic affairs and in Macao internal matters. The MSAR Government urges the U.S. to view objectively – and respect the facts of – Macao’s extensive achievements under the “One country, two systems” principle. The U.S. should cease its malicious slander and criticism of the MSAR’s human rights situation. Such baseless accusations will not shake either Macao’s confidence, or its determination to pursue unity and further development.