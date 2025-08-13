Deputy President Paul Mashatile addresses NAACAM Show in Gqeberha, 14 Aug

Deputy President Mashatile to address the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers (NAACAM) Show 2025, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape Province

Wednesday, 13 August 2025

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Thursday, 14 August 2025 , attend and deliver a keynote address at the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufactures (NAACAM) Show 2025, a premier forum, which showcases the capabilities of the domestic automotive component manufacturing sector.

Hosted in partnership with the Automotive Industry Development Centre in the Eastern Cape (AIDC-EC), the two-day NAACAM Show 2025, will take place at the Boardwalk Hotel, Casino and Convention Centre, Summerstrand, Gqeberha, in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, Eastern Cape Province .

The event brings together a diverse group of automotive component manufacturers, sector stakeholders, as well as service providers, with the aim of fostering collaboration, networking and galvanising the industry around common ambition of achieving the overall strategic objectives of the South African Automotive Masterplan 2035. The Masterplan seeks to facilitate localization, trade, and investment linkages in the sector; support transformation; enable skills and technology partnerships; and facilitate outcomes-based dialogue.

In this regard, government considers NAACAM, which represents around 150 locally owned and multinational manufacturing brands supplying into the local OEM value chains, export markets, and the aftermarket. It is also the leading voice of South Africa’s automotive component industry, providing representation, leadership, and strategic engagement for its members. NAACAM also includes associate members who offer specialised services such as logistics, consulting, and financial support to strengthen the local manufacturing ecosystem.

Deputy President Mashatile will highlight the most critical and strategic globally integrated importance of the automotive manufacturing sector, which contributes about 5.2% to the GDP and accounts for 22.6% of manufacturing output in South Africa. This export-oriented industry, remains globally competitive, and it plays a vital role in regional and national industrial development.

Furthermore, the automotive sector employs approximately 115 000 people in total, and the component sector is where the largest share of these employees is situated, employing over 80 000 people.

Deputy President Mashatile will be accompanied by the Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau, Premier of the Eastern Cape Province, Mr Oscar Mabuyane, and the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality's Executive Mayor, Cllr Babalwa Lobishe, as well as senior government officials.

Date: Thursday 14 August 2025

Time: 08h30

Venue: The Boardwalk Hotel, Casino And Convention Centre, Beach Rd, Summerstrand, Gqeberha

