FWC approves rule amendments to expand public youth turkey hunting opportunities

At its August meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved changes to expand youth turkey hunts from two consecutive days (Saturday and Sunday) to four (Friday through Monday) on 104 wildlife management areas. This change was previously implemented on lands outside of the WMA system for the 2026 youth turkey season. Access will be limited to only youth hunters and supervising adults on 21 WMAs during their youth turkey hunting days.

In June, the FWC surveyed the public about these changes and received over 2,000 responses, with over 80% in support of both proposals. These changes provide additional opportunities for youth with more hunting days. However, they will not increase the total number of youth quota permits issued nor affect WMAs that do not currently have youth turkey hunts.

Visit MyFWC.com/Turkey and click on "Youth Turkey Hunt Weekends" for more information about youth turkey hunting days.