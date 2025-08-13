FWC approves changes to boundaries of Coral Formation Protection Zones in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park 

At its August meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved changes to the boundary coordinates for seven Coral Formation Protection Zones within John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo. The revised coordinates enhance the protection of coral reef habitat while increasing access for lobster harvest and trap deployment in areas of seagrass and sand.

The updated coordinate changes will apply to the following Coral Formation Protection Zones:

Turtle Rocks

Basin Hill

Higdon’s Reef

Cannon Patch

Mosquito Bank North

Mosquito Bank Southeast

Three Sisters

The updated zones will be marked on the water with buoys within the park and go into effect on July 1, 2026.

John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park was established as the first underwater park in the country and encompasses a portion of the only living coral reef in the continental United States. Coral Formation Protection Zones were established in 1994 to further protect coral reef habitat in the park. The modifications to the boundary coordinates of Coral Formation Protection Zones will increase protection of coral reef habitat within the park, while also opening up areas of noncoral habitat to lobstering.

For the full Commission Meeting August 13-14 agenda, including links to background reports, go to MyFWC.com/About and click on “The Commission” and “Commission Meetings.”