Vital Clean Carpet Cleaning Brings Utah Homes a Healthier, Deeper Clean with Advanced Hydroxidation Cleaning Technology®

In an industry where "clean" too often means damp carpets, chemical smells, and stains that return within weeks, Vital Clean Carpet Cleaning is raising the bar. Using its proprietary Advanced Hydroxidation Cleaning Technology , the locally owned and IICRC-certified company delivers a deeper, faster-drying, and eco-friendly clean that's as safe for kids and pets as it is tough on dirt.Founder Jimmy Alfakeer started the business after seeing a gap in Utah's carpet cleaning market. "Too many companies were using outdated methods that left carpets wet for days and relied on harsh chemicals," says Alfakeer. "I wanted to give homeowners the healthiest, fastest-drying, most effective clean in the state."From humble beginnings serving Riverton and South Jordan, the company has grown into a trusted name across Herriman, Bluffdale, Sandy, Lehi, and Provo. With same-day service, cutting-edge technology, and hundreds of 5-star reviews, the mission remains the same: put health first and treat every home like their own.The Heart of the Process: Advanced Hydroxidation Cleaning TechnologyAt the core of every cleaning is Vital Clean’s signature process — a two-stage system that blends the natural purifying strength of ozone with the restorative power of steam.Step 1: Ozonized Water InfusionWater is infused with ozone — a supercharged form of oxygen — to create a powerful oxidizing solution. This solution breaks apart dirt, oils, allergens, bacteria, and odors at the molecular level. Ozone destroys contaminants instantly, then safely reverts back to pure oxygen, leaving zero chemical residue.Step 2: Precision Steam CleaningOnce contaminants are broken down, a controlled application of steam flushes out loosened debris, lifts and restores carpet fibers, and enhances stain removal. The steam heat also neutralizes any remaining microorganisms and speeds up drying times.The Benefits:Dual-action cleaning: Ozone sanitizes, steam restores.Rapid drying: Carpets ready in hours, not days.Healthier indoor air: Eliminates bacteria, viruses, mold spores, and allergens.Natural odor removal: Destroys smells at the source — from pet accidents to smoke.Eco-friendly: Uses up to 80% less water than traditional steam cleaning, plus biodegradable solutions.“This ozone + steam synergy doesn’t just make carpets look clean — it makes them healthier,” explains Alfakeer. “We’re talking about removing the contaminants you can’t see, the ones that impact indoor air quality and your family’s health.”Solving Utah’s Most Common Carpet ChallengesCarpets in Utah face a unique mix of challenges:Sand and dust from the dry climateSnow melt residue in winter monthsPet accidents and lingering odorsHigh-traffic wear in busy family spacesVital Clean tackles each issue with targeted treatments — from enzyme solutions that break down pet urine at the source to deep fiber restoration methods that revive flattened pile. Their approach goes beyond surface cleaning, addressing the root causes of discoloration, odor, and premature wear.A Health-First ApproachThe company’s methods are designed to create not just cleaner floors, but a healthier home environment. The process removes allergens, bacteria, and mold spores that vacuums and traditional shampooing can’t touch, improving indoor air quality and comfort.Cleaning products are:Non-toxic and biodegradableHypoallergenic and certified safe for kids and petsFree from sticky residues that attract dirt and re-soiling“Traditional steam cleaning can over-wet carpets and create a breeding ground for mold,” says Alfakeer. “Our low-moisture, ozone-powered system is dry in hours and penetrates deeper, so we’re removing allergens and bacteria — not pushing them further in.”Sustainability Built InEnvironmental responsibility is built into Vital Clean’s process:80% less water used than traditional steam cleaningEco-certified solutions safe for people, pets, and the planetResponsible wastewater disposal to protect local waterwaysLonger carpet life, reducing waste sent to landfillsBy combining efficiency with safety, the company helps customers enjoy a fresher home without compromising their environmental values.Customer Experience: Transparent, Personal, and LocalFrom the first call to the final walkthrough, customers deal directly with a local team — not a call center. Service begins with a friendly, knowledgeable conversation to understand needs, provide clear pricing, and schedule at a convenient time — often the same day.On arrival, technicians walk customers through the process, protect home surfaces, and deliver results that can be seen and felt. Every room is checked after cleaning, and the job isn’t complete until the homeowner is fully satisfied.Being locally owned means the company’s reputation is personal. As an IICRC-certified provider, Vital Clean meets the industry’s highest standards for cleaning, safety, and professionalism — something customers say builds lasting trust.More Than Just Clean — Vital CleanFor Alfakeer, the goal isn’t just to meet expectations, but to exceed them every time. “We’re constantly evolving our methods, investing in better equipment, and refining our process,” he says. “Clean carpets shouldn’t just look nice — they should feel fresh, smell fresh, and make your home healthier.”With a mix of science, technology, and genuine care for the communities they serve, Vital Clean Carpet Cleaning is proving that carpet care can be both high-tech and highly personal.About Vital Clean Carpet CleaningVital Clean Carpet Cleaning is a locally owned, IICRC-certified carpet and restoration service serving Salt Lake and Utah County. Using proprietary Advanced Hydroxidation Cleaning Technology— a two-stage ozone and steam system — the company delivers deep, fast-drying, and eco-friendly carpet cleaning that removes contaminants at the molecular level. Safe for kids, pets, and allergy sufferers, services are backed by transparent pricing and a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

