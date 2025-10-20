Ambient Energy AI Partners with Google Cloud to Power Global Wireless Energy Revolution via Apigee APIs

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA – October 19, 2025 – Ambient Energy AI, pioneering a space-to-ground wireless power grid, today announced Google Cloud as its strategic partner to build the Ambient Energy AI Platform on Apigee API Management, creating the central nervous system for a new global energy network.

Ambient Energy AI is pioneering wireless power delivery without cords, harvesting energy from satellite beams and ambient radio waves. This revolutionary technology enables electric vehicles to charge while driving, factory robots to operate without interruption, and billions of IoT devices to run without battery replacement. The intelligent network—from satellites in orbit to ground devices—is managed by the company's proprietary artificial intelligence core.

The Google Cloud partnership accelerates deployment through Apigee's secure, scalable API layer managing real-time interactions across the wireless power grid network. This enables Ambient Energy AI's go-to-market strategy focused on providing manufacturing partners with robust API integration capabilities.

"We're engineering the future of wireless power grid technology with unparalleled security and planetary-scale reliability," said Robert Smith, Founder and CEO of Ambient Energy AI. "This Google Cloud partnership provides our world-class foundation to scale globally and empower automotive, robotics, and consumer electronics partners to create next-generation wireless power solutions."

Google Cloud's Apigee provides Ambient Energy AI with critical capabilities to:

* Secure Critical Infrastructure: Deploy enterprise-grade, multi-layered security across the entire wireless power grid network, from satellite control to end-user devices.

* Operate at Global Scale: Seamlessly manage billions of real-time data transactions with 99.99% uptime between satellites, ground stations, and millions of connected devices.

* Power a Partner Ecosystem: Launch a secure, full-featured developer portal where OEM partners can easily integrate Ambient Energy AI's wireless power technology into their products within 90 days.

* Accelerate Core Innovation: Free Ambient Energy AI's engineering team to focus on proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms and waveform technology while Apigee manages underlying API infrastructure.

"The energy sector is undergoing massive transformation through data and artificial intelligence, with innovators like Ambient Energy AI leading this change," said Maria Gonzalez, Director of Energy Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Apigee enables enterprises to manage complex digital ecosystems powering modern innovation. We're excited to support Ambient Energy AI's vision with our secure, scalable API platform for the wireless energy future."

The integration with Google Cloud's Apigee platform is a key step in building out Ambient Energy AI's technology infrastructure. The enterprise-grade security and scalability provided by Apigee are essential for the company's global wireless power network, which manages data between satellites, ground stations, and end-user devices.

Critically, this API backbone is a foundational component of the company's technology licensing strategy. The Apigee platform will enable Ambient Energy AI to provide future partners and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with secure, documented, and scalable access to its wireless power technology, allowing for seamless integration into their own products and ecosystems.

By leveraging Google Cloud's proven infrastructure, Ambient Energy AI is building a platform ready for both internal development and future commercial partnerships.

About Ambient Energy AI

Ambient Energy AI is a technology company engineering a revolutionary wireless power transmission system. Its flagship platform utilizes proprietary coherent waveforms, advanced antenna systems, advanced metamaterials, and artificial intelligence to achieve unprecedented efficiency, safety, and range. Building on its portfolio of granted and pending patents covering its core technology, Ambient Energy AI's mission is revolutionizing energy delivery through advanced waveform optimization to power devices wirelessly anywhere—freeing the world from cords. Visit www.ambient-energy.ai for more information and follow the journey on X: @AmbientEnergyAI.

About Google Cloud and Apigee

Google Cloud is a leading cloud computing platform that provides infrastructure, platform, and software services to businesses worldwide. Google Cloud's Apigee API Management platform is an enterprise-grade solution that enables organizations to design, secure, deploy, monitor, and scale APIs. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies globally, Apigee provides comprehensive API lifecycle management with advanced security, analytics, and developer portal capabilities. The platform supports hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, making it ideal for complex, distributed systems requiring enterprise-level reliability and scalability.

