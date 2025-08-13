Global Air Curtain Market Set to Reach USD 2.0 Billion by 2034

Reports And Data

Driven by Energy Efficiency Trends and Smart Building Adoption

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Air Curtain Market is poised for steady growth, with its value projected to increase from USD 1.3 billion in 2024 to USD 2.0 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.40%. This rise is largely fueled by the growing need for energy-efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions, stricter government regulations for energy conservation, and the rapid integration of smart building technologies.Air curtains, which create a controlled stream of air to separate indoor and outdoor environments, are gaining traction in commercial spaces worldwide. According to recent industry data, commercial construction projects are increasing by 15% annually on a global scale, further boosting demand. Additionally, policy reforms such as the European Union’s Energy Performance of Buildings Directive, which mandates energy efficiency improvements, are encouraging the installation of energy-saving solutions like air curtains.Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-sample/0077 The International Energy Agency reports that buildings account for nearly 40% of global energy consumption, making efficiency measures critical. Air curtains help maintain indoor temperatures by reducing unwanted air exchange, easing the workload on HVAC systems, and lowering energy costs. The adoption of eco-friendly air curtain models is also on the rise, with demand for products with a low environmental impact growing by 20% in recent years.Technological advancements are further shaping the market. Integration with Internet of Things (IoT) and building management systems is enhancing product functionality, allowing for improved control and efficiency. A notable example is Berner International’s 2023 launch of an energy-efficient air curtain line designed to work seamlessly with building management systems, positioning the company as a leader in the sector.Air Curtain Competitive Strategies & Notable DevelopmentsPart 1: Top 10 CompaniesBerner InternationalMars Air SystemsPanasonic CorporationMitsubishi ElectricFrico ABThermoscreensAirtecnicsBiddleTMI InternationalSystemairGovernment initiatives and green building certifications are also contributing to market momentum. In the United States, the Department of Energy highlights that HVAC systems consume a significant share of the energy used in buildings, and solutions like air curtains play an important role in reducing that demand. Similarly, the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED certification program promotes the use of energy-efficient products, leading to a 25% rise in air curtain installations in LEED-certified buildings over the past five years.However, the market faces challenges that could slow adoption. The high initial cost of installation can be a deterrent, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses. While air curtains provide cost savings over time, upfront investment remains a concern. Technical precision during installation is also essential, as improper setup can cut efficiency by as much as 30%, according to the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE).Regulatory compliance adds another layer of complexity, especially for new entrants. Different regions have varying certification requirements, such as the European Union’s CE marking, which demands extensive testing and can increase production costs. Additionally, maintenance requirements present operational hurdles, with a survey by the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) showing that 45% of facility managers view maintenance as a significant challenge when adopting new HVAC technologies.Despite these barriers, market growth is expected to continue as urbanization, retail expansion, and sustainability goals drive investment in modern building systems. With ongoing innovation and supportive regulatory frameworks, the Air Curtain Market is set to play an increasingly important role in global energy efficiency efforts over the next decade.To know more about the report, click here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/air-curtain-market Air Curtain Market SegmentationBy Product TypeRecirculating Air CurtainsNon-recirculating Air CurtainsBy ApplicationCommercialIndustrialResidentialBy End UserRetailHospitalityHealthcareTransportationBy TechnologyAutomaticManualBy Distribution ChannelDirect SalesDistributorsOnline Retail

