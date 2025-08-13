Plastics Injection Molding Machine Market Set to Reach USD 20 Billion by 2034

Reports And Data

Driven by Automotive, Electronics, and Sustainability Trends

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global plastics injection molding machine market is on track for steady growth, with market size projected to increase from USD 12.0 billion in 2024 to USD 20.0 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.3%. The growth is fueled by rising demand for lightweight automotive components, expanding use of biodegradable plastics, and the rapid adoption of automation and smart manufacturing technologies.The automotive sector, particularly the electric vehicle (EV) market, is a key growth driver as manufacturers seek lightweight and durable plastic components to improve efficiency and range. The packaging industry is also seeing a surge in demand for biodegradable plastics, supported by regulatory reforms that promote sustainable practices. Meanwhile, the electronics industry is increasing its use of precision plastic components, and the medical sector continues to require high-quality, sterile products.Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-sample/0044 The integration of Industry 4.0 technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming production. These innovations are helping manufacturers boost efficiency, reduce waste, and improve quality. Adoption of these technologies is expected to rise by 15% annually, further driving productivity gains. Automation is also expanding, with robotic systems in injection molding forecast to grow by 18% per year.Market Volume and Regional OutlookThe market volume for plastics injection molding machines is expected to follow a similar growth pattern as market value, reaching 2.3 million units by 2034 from 1.5 million units in 2024, representing a 4.3% CAGR. While production volumes are increasing, the slightly slower growth compared to market value highlights a shift toward high-value, technologically advanced machines that offer faster cycle times and reduced energy consumption.Plastics Injection Molding Machine Competitive Strategies & Notable DevelopmentsPart 1: Top 10 CompaniesEngel Austria GmbHHaitian International Holdings LimitedSumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbHArburg GmbH + Co KGKraussMaffei Group GmbHMilacron Holdings Corp.Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.Chen Hsong Holdings LimitedNissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.Asia-Pacific is set to lead in volume growth, with China and India playing major roles due to expanding manufacturing capabilities and supportive government policies. These markets also benefit from lower production costs, allowing them to remain competitive globally.Price TrendsThe average price of injection molding machines has been increasing at around 3% per year, driven by rising energy costs and the integration of advanced features. Price trends vary by region, with Asia-Pacific offering more competitive pricing, while North America and Europe face higher costs due to stricter regulations and labor expenses. Economic factors such as inflation and currency fluctuations also impact prices; for example, the Euro’s depreciation against the U.S. Dollar has raised import costs for European buyers.Manufacturers are increasingly turning to AI-driven dynamic pricing models, which allow for real-time adjustments based on market conditions. Early adopters of these models have reported a 4% boost in average selling prices and a 1.8% improvement in profit margins.Key Growth DriversTechnological innovation and sustainability are at the heart of the market’s expansion. Industry 4.0 adoption is enabling smarter production, while the shift toward biodegradable plastics aligns with both regulatory pressures and consumer preferences for environmentally friendly products. Investment in biodegradable materials rose by 20% in 2024, underscoring a clear industry pivot toward sustainability.With a combination of strong demand from automotive, electronics, and medical industries, along with rapid technological advancements and sustainability initiatives, the plastics injection molding machine market is positioned for significant growth over the next decade.To know more about the report, click here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/plastic-injection-molding-machine-market Plastics Injection Molding Machine Market SegmentationBy Product TypeHydraulic Injection Molding MachinesElectric Injection Molding MachinesHybrid Injection Molding MachinesBy ApplicationAutomotiveConsumer GoodsElectronicsMedical DevicesPackagingBy End UserAutomotive IndustryElectronics IndustryHealthcare IndustryPackaging IndustryBy TechnologyConventional Injection MoldingMicro Injection MoldingMulti-Component Injection MoldingBy Distribution ChannelDirect SalesDistributors

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.