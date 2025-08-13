Plastics Injection Molding Machine Market Set to Reach USD 20 Billion by 2034
Driven by Automotive, Electronics, and Sustainability TrendsVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plastics injection molding machine market is on track for steady growth, with market size projected to increase from USD 12.0 billion in 2024 to USD 20.0 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.3%. The growth is fueled by rising demand for lightweight automotive components, expanding use of biodegradable plastics, and the rapid adoption of automation and smart manufacturing technologies.
The automotive sector, particularly the electric vehicle (EV) market, is a key growth driver as manufacturers seek lightweight and durable plastic components to improve efficiency and range. The packaging industry is also seeing a surge in demand for biodegradable plastics, supported by regulatory reforms that promote sustainable practices. Meanwhile, the electronics industry is increasing its use of precision plastic components, and the medical sector continues to require high-quality, sterile products.
The integration of Industry 4.0 technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming production. These innovations are helping manufacturers boost efficiency, reduce waste, and improve quality. Adoption of these technologies is expected to rise by 15% annually, further driving productivity gains. Automation is also expanding, with robotic systems in injection molding forecast to grow by 18% per year.
Market Volume and Regional Outlook
The market volume for plastics injection molding machines is expected to follow a similar growth pattern as market value, reaching 2.3 million units by 2034 from 1.5 million units in 2024, representing a 4.3% CAGR. While production volumes are increasing, the slightly slower growth compared to market value highlights a shift toward high-value, technologically advanced machines that offer faster cycle times and reduced energy consumption.
Plastics Injection Molding Machine Competitive Strategies & Notable Developments
Part 1: Top 10 Companies
Engel Austria GmbH
Haitian International Holdings Limited
Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH
Arburg GmbH + Co KG
KraussMaffei Group GmbH
Milacron Holdings Corp.
Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.
The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.
Chen Hsong Holdings Limited
Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.
Asia-Pacific is set to lead in volume growth, with China and India playing major roles due to expanding manufacturing capabilities and supportive government policies. These markets also benefit from lower production costs, allowing them to remain competitive globally.
Price Trends
The average price of injection molding machines has been increasing at around 3% per year, driven by rising energy costs and the integration of advanced features. Price trends vary by region, with Asia-Pacific offering more competitive pricing, while North America and Europe face higher costs due to stricter regulations and labor expenses. Economic factors such as inflation and currency fluctuations also impact prices; for example, the Euro’s depreciation against the U.S. Dollar has raised import costs for European buyers.
Manufacturers are increasingly turning to AI-driven dynamic pricing models, which allow for real-time adjustments based on market conditions. Early adopters of these models have reported a 4% boost in average selling prices and a 1.8% improvement in profit margins.
Key Growth Drivers
Technological innovation and sustainability are at the heart of the market’s expansion. Industry 4.0 adoption is enabling smarter production, while the shift toward biodegradable plastics aligns with both regulatory pressures and consumer preferences for environmentally friendly products. Investment in biodegradable materials rose by 20% in 2024, underscoring a clear industry pivot toward sustainability.
With a combination of strong demand from automotive, electronics, and medical industries, along with rapid technological advancements and sustainability initiatives, the plastics injection molding machine market is positioned for significant growth over the next decade.
Plastics Injection Molding Machine Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Hydraulic Injection Molding Machines
Electric Injection Molding Machines
Hybrid Injection Molding Machines
By Application
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Electronics
Medical Devices
Packaging
By End User
Automotive Industry
Electronics Industry
Healthcare Industry
Packaging Industry
By Technology
Conventional Injection Molding
Micro Injection Molding
Multi-Component Injection Molding
By Distribution Channel
Direct Sales
Distributors
