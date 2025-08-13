Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,031 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,415 in the last 365 days.

Plastics Injection Molding Machine Market Set to Reach USD 20 Billion by 2034

Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Driven by Automotive, Electronics, and Sustainability Trends

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plastics injection molding machine market is on track for steady growth, with market size projected to increase from USD 12.0 billion in 2024 to USD 20.0 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.3%. The growth is fueled by rising demand for lightweight automotive components, expanding use of biodegradable plastics, and the rapid adoption of automation and smart manufacturing technologies.

The automotive sector, particularly the electric vehicle (EV) market, is a key growth driver as manufacturers seek lightweight and durable plastic components to improve efficiency and range. The packaging industry is also seeing a surge in demand for biodegradable plastics, supported by regulatory reforms that promote sustainable practices. Meanwhile, the electronics industry is increasing its use of precision plastic components, and the medical sector continues to require high-quality, sterile products.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-sample/0044

The integration of Industry 4.0 technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming production. These innovations are helping manufacturers boost efficiency, reduce waste, and improve quality. Adoption of these technologies is expected to rise by 15% annually, further driving productivity gains. Automation is also expanding, with robotic systems in injection molding forecast to grow by 18% per year.

Market Volume and Regional Outlook

The market volume for plastics injection molding machines is expected to follow a similar growth pattern as market value, reaching 2.3 million units by 2034 from 1.5 million units in 2024, representing a 4.3% CAGR. While production volumes are increasing, the slightly slower growth compared to market value highlights a shift toward high-value, technologically advanced machines that offer faster cycle times and reduced energy consumption.

Plastics Injection Molding Machine Competitive Strategies & Notable Developments
Part 1: Top 10 Companies

Engel Austria GmbH

Haitian International Holdings Limited

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH

Arburg GmbH + Co KG

KraussMaffei Group GmbH

Milacron Holdings Corp.

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.

Chen Hsong Holdings Limited

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.

Asia-Pacific is set to lead in volume growth, with China and India playing major roles due to expanding manufacturing capabilities and supportive government policies. These markets also benefit from lower production costs, allowing them to remain competitive globally.

Price Trends

The average price of injection molding machines has been increasing at around 3% per year, driven by rising energy costs and the integration of advanced features. Price trends vary by region, with Asia-Pacific offering more competitive pricing, while North America and Europe face higher costs due to stricter regulations and labor expenses. Economic factors such as inflation and currency fluctuations also impact prices; for example, the Euro’s depreciation against the U.S. Dollar has raised import costs for European buyers.

Manufacturers are increasingly turning to AI-driven dynamic pricing models, which allow for real-time adjustments based on market conditions. Early adopters of these models have reported a 4% boost in average selling prices and a 1.8% improvement in profit margins.

Key Growth Drivers

Technological innovation and sustainability are at the heart of the market’s expansion. Industry 4.0 adoption is enabling smarter production, while the shift toward biodegradable plastics aligns with both regulatory pressures and consumer preferences for environmentally friendly products. Investment in biodegradable materials rose by 20% in 2024, underscoring a clear industry pivot toward sustainability.

With a combination of strong demand from automotive, electronics, and medical industries, along with rapid technological advancements and sustainability initiatives, the plastics injection molding machine market is positioned for significant growth over the next decade.

To know more about the report, click here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/plastic-injection-molding-machine-market

Plastics Injection Molding Machine Market Segmentation
By Product Type

Hydraulic Injection Molding Machines

Electric Injection Molding Machines

Hybrid Injection Molding Machines

By Application

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Electronics

Medical Devices

Packaging

By End User

Automotive Industry

Electronics Industry

Healthcare Industry

Packaging Industry

By Technology

Conventional Injection Molding

Micro Injection Molding

Multi-Component Injection Molding

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Distributors

John W
Reports and Data
+1 2127101370
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Plastics Injection Molding Machine Market Set to Reach USD 20 Billion by 2034

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more