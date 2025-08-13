Neighborly Chooses WedgeHR to Power Hiring Across North America

Faster hiring for 5,000+ locations, screening 500K+ applicants a year.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WedgeHR, the video interview platform built for fast, high-volume hiring, today announced a collaboration with Neighborly, the world’s largest home services company. Through this strategic initiative, WedgeHR’s one-way video interview software has been made available across half the Neighborlybrands, with full deployment expected by the end of the year.Neighborly’s franchise network in North America spans more than 5,000 locations and collectively receives more than 500,000 job applications annually. In a move to streamline and modernize hiring operations, the company selected WedgeHR to support a faster, more consistent, and scalable candidate screening process across its portfolio.“Franchise owners don’t have time to waste on no-shows or drawn-out hiring processes. WedgeHR gives them a simple way to connect with serious candidates – so they can make great hires and get back to running their business. At the same time, candidates get a fast, flexible way to showcase who they are, on their own time, and hear back from employers more quickly. It’s a better experience for everyone.”Matt Baxter, CEO, WedgeHRProven Results Through Pilot TestingThis initiative was initiated in 2024 through a pilot with Molly Maid, one of Neighborly’s premier brands. Several franchise owners participated in an A/B test comparing WedgeHR to other video interview platforms. WedgeHR was selected based on ease of use, candidate experience, and time savings for operators."WedgeHR has helped eliminate wasted time from candidates not showing up for scheduled interviews,” said a participating Molly Maid franchise owner. “If a candidate can’t take 5 minutes to record a video, they’re probably not serious about the job. It’s freed up 75% of my time – and I’m now hiring people I’ve never even met in person, just based on their video responses. It’s a win-win.”Strategic Rollout Across Brands in 2025Following the success of the pilot, Neighborlyhas welcomed WedgeHR to ProTradeNet, its preferred vendor network, and is moving forward with a full rollout across its entire brand portfolio. This decision reflects a broader shift in franchising and home services toward adopting technology that empowers local owners without adding operational complexity."WedgeHR brings simplicity, speed, and professionalism to the hiring process - three things our franchise owners need now more than ever,” said Craig Gjelsten, CFE - Director of Deployment at Neighborly. “This platform helps our brands hire smarter and stay focused on delivering great service to their customers.”About WedgeHRWedgeHR helps people who want a job record a quick video when it works for them - giving hiring teams a faster, more flexible way to connect without the scheduling hassle. Our candidate-driven platform captures early insight and fits right into your workflow, whether you use an ATS or are just getting started. It’s simple to set up, easy to use, and helps teams move faster, spot top talent, and hire smarter - all while keeping the experience candidate-friendly. Learn more at https://wedgehr.com About NeighborlyNeighborlyis a family of global brands focused on being remarkable with consumers and franchise owners. What began as one brand in Waco, Texas, in 1981 has grown to more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchise locations across North America and Europe, serving millions of customers. Neighborly offers a proven path to business ownership accompanied by established systems, award-winning brands, training, and continued support throughout the franchising journey.To learn about franchising opportunities, visit https://franchise.neighborly.com/ To bring your passion to Neighborly, visit https://www.neighborlybrands.com/careers/ To find trusted service professionals for any project, visit https://www.neighborly.com/

