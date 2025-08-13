Horizon Specialty Seeds to Showcase Certified Hemp and Flax Varieties at NDSU Fiber Roundtable, August 20

Field of certified flax seed production in Carrington, ND in 2025

Horizon Specialty Seeds, a leading certified flax and hemp seed provider, will participate in the 2025 NDSU Fiber Roundtable and Hemp & Flax Fiber Tour.

CLARK, SD, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horizon Specialty Seeds , a leader in delivering high-quality, regionally adapted certified seed for specialty crops, is proud to announce its participation in the 2025 NDSU Fiber Roundtable and Hemp & Flax Fiber Tour on Wednesday, August 20, at the North Dakota State University Carrington Research Extension Center.Fiber flax and fiber hemp both have deep roots in U.S. agriculture. In the 18th and 19th centuries, flax was widely grown in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Kentucky for its linen fiber, used in clothing, canvas, and, today, in the blend that makes up U.S. dollar bills. Fiber hemp was once cultivated across states such as Kentucky, Wisconsin, and Illinois for use in rope, sailcloth, and later in building materials and industrial textiles.This year’s event will highlight advancements in bast fiber crop production and processing, with a special focus on hemp and flax varieties suited to the Upper Midwest. Horizon Specialty Seeds will showcase its portfolio of certified hemp and flax varieties, including:• Hemp: Jurassic, Vega, Anka, Rak, and CFX-2• Flax: Linore, Golden OmegaAs part of the field tour, attendees will have the opportunity to visit Horizon Specialty Seeds’ Association of Official Seed Certifying Agencies (AOSCA) certified flax seed production fields:• 55 acres of Linore• 98 acres of Golden Omega“These tours are an excellent opportunity for growers and processors to see firsthand how regionally adapted, AOSCA-certified varieties perform in the field,” said Dave Dohmann, Owner, Horizon Specialty Seeds. “By selecting the right genetics, farmers can increase profitability while meeting the precise specifications processors need to optimize their operations and efficiency. Our goal is to help producers diversify their crop rotations, capture premium value, and deliver exactly what the market demands.”Horizon’s 55-acre certified seed field of Linore in North Dakota may be the largest single flax fiber field grown in the United States since World War II, marking a significant milestone in the revival of domestic bast fiber production.The NDSU Fiber Roundtable will bring together farmers, researchers, processors, and industry stakeholders to discuss best practices, market trends, and innovations in hemp and flax fiber production. The event will include presentations from leading experts, a guided tour of research plots, and networking opportunities aimed at strengthening the regional fiber supply chain.Adding hemp and flax into a crop rotation can improve soil health, break pest and disease cycles, and provide an additional revenue stream through access to premium fiber markets, offering growers a sustainable and profitable complement to traditional row crops.Event Details:What: NDSU Fiber Roundtable & Hemp/Flax Fiber TourWhen: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 1-4 PM CTWhere: NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center – Carrington, NDPost-Tour Reception: Chieftain Conference Center – Carrington, ND

