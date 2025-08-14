Report Reveals Tool Overload Driving Fatigue and Missed Threats in MSPs

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Heimdal study reveals how tool sprawl creates blind spots, with over half of providers experiencing daily or weekly burnoutSurvey of 80 North American MSPs shows fragmented security stacks drive fatigue, missed threats, and business inefficiencySecurity tools meant to protect managed service providers are instead overwhelming them.A new study from Heimdal and FutureSafe reveals that 89% of MSPs struggle with tool integration while 56% experience alert fatigue daily or weekly.The research exposes a dangerous paradox. MSPs experiencing high alert fatigue are significantly more likely to miss real threats.The very tools deployed to enhance security are creating blind spots through exhaustion.The Scale of the ProblemThe average MSP now runs five security tools, with 20% juggling seven to ten and 12% managing more than ten.Only 11% report seamless integration. The remaining 89% must flip between separate dashboards and waste time on manual workflows.One in four security alerts prove meaningless, with some MSPs reporting that 70% of their alerts are false alarms.Among MSPs managing 1,000+ clients, 100% report daily fatigue.“MSPs are drowning in complexity, not from threats, but from the tools meant to stop them,” said Jesper Frederiksen, CEO at Heimdal. “Every new point solution adds another agent, console, and alert stream. That noise exhausts people and quietly degrades protection.”Beyond Security OperationsAgent fatigue extends beyond alert management. Disconnected platforms slow billing processes, complicate client onboarding, and create compliance reporting headaches.“Agent fatigue isn’t just a tech issue. It’s a business risk,” said Jason Whitehurst, CEO at FutureSafe. “MSPs are juggling tool after tool, but they don’t work together.”The Solution Hiding in Plain SightDespite widespread recognition of the problem, only 20% of MSPs have consolidated their security solutions. Those who have reported fewer alerts, faster response times, and happier staff.Key Survey Findings- 56% experience alert fatigue daily or weekly, 75% at least monthly- Only 11% enjoy seamless tool connectivity- MSPs using 7+ tools report nearly double the fatigue levels- High false positive rates triple the chance of missing genuine incidents- The 20% who consolidate report better outcomes across all metricsResearch MethodologyThe State of MSP Agent Fatigue 2025 surveyed 80 North American MSPs in H1 2025, combining quantitative analysis with thematic coding of over 300 free-text responses.Download the ReportUsers can download the complete report free at: https://heimdalsecurity.com/msp-agent-fatigue-report About HeimdalEstablished in Copenhagen in 2014, Heimdal empowers security teams and MSPs through unified cybersecurity solutions spanning endpoint to network security, including vulnerability management, threat prevention, and ransomware mitigation.About FutureSafe FutureSafe is the exclusive provider of Heimdal in the United States, helping MSPs cut through tool sprawl and deliver consolidated cybersecurity.

Agent Fatigue: MSP Study Shows More Security Tools = Bigger Problems

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.