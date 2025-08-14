Middlesex University Dubai achieves record growth marking the fifth consecutive year as KHDA’s largest UK university

Middlesex University Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai proudly announces that it has been recorded as the largest UK university in Dubai for the fifth consecutive year, according to the KHDA Open Data Report 2024/2025. With more than 6,450 students, 1,410 new graduates, and 90+ accredited programmes, this achievement reflects the university’s exceptional growth, sustained excellence, and increasing global relevance.The milestone comes as MDX Dubai reports a record-breaking rise in student enrolments during the 2024/2025 academic year, solidifying its position as the leading provider of UK-quality education in the region, and as the largest UK branch campus in world outside of China.“This fifth consecutive year as Dubai’s largest UK university is a remarkable testament to the dedication of our faculty, staff, and students,” said Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Middlesex University and Director, Middlesex University Dubai. “The city of Dubai, KHDA, TECOM, and our local partner Amanat Holdings are a huge part of our growth story, and our expansion is fuelled by our mission to offer a world-class British education in an environment that is globally connected, inclusive, and focused on the future; fully aligned with the ambitions of the D33 agenda."With unprecedented growth in both domestic and international student numbers, the university is firmly positioned as one of the region’s leading institutions for inclusive, career-focused higher education.Licensed by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), MDX Dubai upholds the highest standards of academic quality and institutional governance. This recognition further affirms the university’s commitment to delivering internationally accredited education within the regulatory framework of the UAE, ensuring students graduate with qualifications that are respected both regionally and globally.Local Roots, Global ReachInternational interest in studying at MDX Dubai continues to rise sharply, with a substantial increase in international students during the 2024/2025 academic year. Students from 127 nationalities including from countries such as Chile, Finland, Hong Kong, Madagascar, Panama, and Seychelles, are choosing MDX Dubai as their gateway to a global future.“Our strategic growth means we’re not just increasing numbers, we’re expanding impact,” said Rakesh Ram, Interim Head of Student Recruitment, Global Partnerships and Outreach. “To be the largest UK university in Dubai for five years running demonstrates our ability to deliver quality at scale without compromising on the student experience.”Entering the 2025/26 academic year in September, MDX Dubai continues this exceptional upward trajectory, driven by a strong commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and a student-first ethos.With a focus on accessibility, diversity, and inclusion, the university is actively exploring new international markets to ensure that a high-quality UK education reaches learners from all corners of the world.At the core of MDX Dubai’s appeal is a vibrant and supportive student experience that blends academic excellence with real-world readiness. With an emphasis on learning both inside and outside the classroom, students benefit from interactive teaching, industry projects, and global research engagement.The university continues to invest in:Generous scholarships and grants to increase access for students from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds.Careers and employability programmes that connect students with leading employers in Dubai and beyond.Research-led teaching, ensuring students are exposed to current global challenges and innovation.A thriving campus life that fosters belonging, creativity, and leadership.As the UAE cements its position as a global education hub, Middlesex University Dubai is proud to lead from the front. With the continued support of KHDA and TECOM, their campuses in Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City continue to provide the highest standard facilities in key education hubs.For more information about the programmes available at Middlesex University Dubai in the upcoming September 2025 intake, view the website: www.mdx.ac.ae/september

