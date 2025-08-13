Global Behavioral Biometrics Market Valued at $720.5 Million in 2017, Set to Hit $3.92 Billion by 2025

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Behavioral Biometrics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Software and Services), Type (Signature Analysis, Keystroke Dynamics, Voice Recognition, Gait Analysis, and Others), Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), Application (Identity Proofing, Continuous Authentication, Risk & Compliance Management, Fraud Detection and Prevention, and Others), Organization Size (SMBs and Large Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, IT & Telecom, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025.Market Size : The global behavioral biometrics market size was valued at USD 720.50 million in 2017, and the behavioral biometrics market forecast is projected to reach USD 3,922.42 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 23.71% from 2018 to 2025.Get Research Report Sample Pages :Surge in the number of online transactions and development of IoT landscape coupled with elevated need for improved security systems fuel the growth of the global behavioral biometrics market. On the other hand, several performance issues associated with behavioral biometrics solutions and lack of cyber security budget hamper the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, incorporation of artificial intelligence in behavioral biometrics and development of cloud-based solutions are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.The software segment to maintain its dominant share by 2025-Based on components, software segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2017, and is expected to rule the roost by 2025. The service segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 26.5% during the study period.The voice recognition segment garnered the major share in 2017-Based on type, the voice recognition segment contributed to two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2017, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share till 2025. Simultaneously, the gait analysis segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 27.5% throughout the forecast period. The market report also assesses the segments of keystroke dynamics and signature analysis.North America to dominate in terms of revenue-Based on geography, North America accrued the highest share in 2017, holding more than one-third of the global market. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 26.5% by 2025. Regions across LAMEA and Europe are also discussed in the report.For Purchase Inquiry :Key players in the industry-The key market players analyzed in the global behavioral biometrics market report include EZMCOM Inc., SecuredTouch Inc., IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., BehavioSec Inc., BioCatch, NuData Security Inc., Plurilock, and Samsung SDS. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their stand in the industry.Browse More Trending Reports :Metaverse MarketCatalogue MarketNext Generation Computing MarketSoftware as a Service (SaaS) marketHigh Dynamic Range MarketConnected Enterprise MarketTax management MarketAbout Us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

