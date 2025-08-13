Breast Pumps Market to Hit USD 8.0 Billion by 2035 at 8.9% CAGR, Driven by Innovation and Lifestyle Shifts

Breast Pumps Market

Breast Pumps Market to Reach USD 8.0 Billion by 2035, Growing at 8.9% CAGR, Driven by Technological Advancements and Rising Working Mother Population

Breast Pumps business is projected to cross US$ 8.0 Bn by the end of 2035.” — By Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global breast pumps market is experiencing robust growth, propelled by increasing awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding, government initiatives supporting maternal and infant health, and advancements in breast pump technology. Rising adoption among working mothers and the introduction of innovative, user-friendly devices are contributing significantly to market expansion.Global breast pumps market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.0 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period. Growth is being fueled by the rising number of working mothers, increasing awareness of the health benefits of breastfeeding, and the launch of advanced, wearable breast pump models that offer greater convenience, comfort, and discretion for users.Request for sample copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=687 Prominent market players include:• Ameda (International Biomedical, Ltd.)• Hygeia Health• Medela AG• Koninklijke Philips N.V.• Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. (Pigeon Corporation)• Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie)• Willow Innovations, Inc.• Uzin Medicare (Spectra Baby)• Momcozy (Shenzhen Lute Jiacheng Network Technology Co., Ltd.)• Mamapump• Tommee Tippee (Shanghai Jahwa United Co., Ltd)• HaakaaAccording to industry analysts, the demand for breast pumps has surged as breastfeeding is recognized for its role in boosting infant immunity, reducing the risk of infections, and promoting overall child health. Technological improvements—such as wearable, silent, and portable pumps—are providing enhanced comfort and convenience, which is driving consumer preference across both developed and emerging markets.Breast pumps are medical devices that enable lactating mothers to extract milk for later use. They are widely used by mothers who return to work shortly after childbirth, have medical conditions that hinder direct breastfeeding, or wish to share feeding responsibilities with other caregivers.The breast pumps market comprises manual pumps, battery-powered pumps, and electric pumps, catering to various user needs and budgets. In recent years, smart and app-connected breast pumps have emerged, enabling real-time tracking of milk volume, feeding schedules, and usage history.Key Market DriversRising Number of Working WomenThe growing female workforce, particularly in urban regions, has been a major catalyst for the adoption of breast pumps. Flexible work arrangements and employer support programs are further encouraging usage.Technological AdvancementsManufacturers are focusing on developing pumps that are quieter, more discreet, and ergonomically designed. Wearable breast pumps, which fit inside bras and operate silently, are gaining popularity among modern mothers seeking mobility and convenience.Government Support and Awareness Campaigns• Public health initiatives advocating breastfeeding have significantly boosted market penetration. Policies supporting extended maternity leave and the provision of lactation rooms at workplaces are also fostering demand.• Rising Incidence of Lactation Issues• Increasing cases of low milk supply, mastitis, and latching difficulties are prompting more mothers to use breast pumps as an alternative or supplementary feeding solution.Market ChallengesDespite promising growth prospects, the market faces challenges such as the high cost of advanced breast pumps, especially in developing economies. Limited awareness in rural areas and the stigma associated with breast pump use in certain cultures also hinder widespread adoption. Additionally, counterfeit and low-quality products in unregulated markets can impact consumer trust.Segment AnalysisProduct Type• Open System• Closed SystemTechnology• Electric Breast Pump• Single Electric Breast Pump• Double Electric Breast PumpEnd-user• Hospitals• Home Users• Maternity ClinicsRegional Insights• North America holds a significant share of the global breast pumps market, supported by high healthcare spending, strong awareness campaigns, and widespread insurance coverage for breast pump purchases.• Europe follows closely, with favorable maternity leave policies and strong consumer awareness driving adoption.• Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and increasing acceptance of breastfeeding devices.• Latin America and Middle East & Africa show emerging potential, though adoption rates are still lower due to limited awareness and affordability issues.Recent Developments• Willow Innovations launched its next-generation wearable breast pump featuring a quieter motor and app-based milk tracking.• Philips Avent introduced an updated electric breast pump with customizable suction settings for improved comfort.• Elvie expanded its product portfolio with the Elvie Stride Plus, designed for hands-free pumping with hospital-grade performance.• Several companies are offering subscription-based rental services to make high-end breast pumps more affordable for short-term use.Future Outlook• The breast pumps market is expected to witness steady growth over the next decade, supported by:• Rising awareness of the health benefits of breastfeeding• Continued product innovation in wearable and smart pump categories• Increasing e-commerce penetration for baby and maternity products• Expanding healthcare infrastructure in developing nationsIndustry experts anticipate that integration with mobile health apps, improved battery life, and enhanced noise reduction technologies will become standard features in next-generation breast pumps. 