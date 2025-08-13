Cocoa Products Market is set to witness a growth rate of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026 | AMR

cocoa product market

Multiple health benefits associated with cocoa such as reduced hypertension, protection against sunburn, and decreased chronic fatigue & related pathologies.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cocoa products market size garnered $24.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $30.2 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026.Multiple health benefits associated with cocoa such as reduced hypertension, protection against sunburn, and decreased chronic fatigue along with protection of tissues against oxidative stress and related pathologies including cancer and inflammation drive the growth of the global cocoa product market. On the other hand, variations in prices and limited availability of cocoa impede the growth of the market. Nevertheless, development of better commercial farming techniques utilized for manufacturing cocoa would create new opportunities in the industry.In-depth analysis on the cocoa products Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3424 The increase in demand from confectionery, and food & beverages industries has fueled the growth of the cocoa products industry . Cocoa is majorly used to make various chocolates such as dark, milk, and white. These types of chocolates have gained traction over the years owing to increase in their consumption rate. Moreover, widespread availability of cocoa products coupled with the increase in consumer preferences toward confectionery items have fueled the growth of the market.Cocoa products are derived from the cocoa seed of the cocoa tree. There are different types of products obtained from cocoa seeds such as cocoa powder, cocoa paste, cocoa butter, and cocoa liquor which are commonly available across the globe. Cocoa powder is mostly used to produce chocolate & chocolate confectionaries and cocoa paste is used to manufacture ice cream and sweet desserts. Cocoa butter has been widely used in the pharmaceuticals industry to reduce or prevent stretch marks. Furthermore, cocoa liquor is used in bakeries, drinks, desserts, ice creams, and coatings. Rise in use of cocoa products by confectionery industries driving the cocoa products market growth.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cocoa-products-market/purchase-options The report segments the cocoa products market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. By product type, it is classified into cocoa beans, cocoa butter, cocoa powder & cake, cocoa paste & liquor and chocolate. Based on application, it is categorized into application, confectionery, food & beverages, cosmetics and pharmaceutical. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America that includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; Europe that includes the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, and rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific that includes Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, China, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific; LAMEA that comprises Brazil, CÃ´te d'Ivoire and Rest of LAMEA.Based on region, the market is analyzed across regions including Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, Europe, and North America. Europe accounted for the highest market share in 2018, contributing more than one-third of the total share, and will maintain its leadership status by 2026. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.Send Me Enquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3424 The rise in awareness of health benefits regarding the consumption of cocoa-rich products drives the growth of the cocoa products market. Cocoa helps in regulating the symptoms of intense fatigue syndrome, reduces hypertension, improves heart health, and provides protection against sunburn. Cocoa is also a rich antioxidant source. These benefits of cocoa are expected to drive the growth of the cocoa products industry due to increase in its end-use in varied industries, such as bakery, confectionery, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others.Leading market players analyzed in the research are Guan Chong Berhad (GCB), Puratos Group, The Hershey Company, Touton S.A, Tradin Organic, Cargill, Ciranda, FUJI OIL CO., LTD., and United Cocoa Processor.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Cocoa Fillings Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cocoa-fillings-market-A323760 Cocoa Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cocoa-market-A11007 Chocolate Liqueur Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chocolate-liqueur-market-A16864

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.