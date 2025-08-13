[Latest] Antifog Additives Market Outlook 2025–2031: Trends, Growth, and Worldwide Forecasts

Antifog Additives Industry Analysis

The global antifog additives market is projected to reach $619.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Antifog Additives Market by Type (Sorbitan Ester, Glycerol Ester, Polyglycerol Ester, Glycerol Monooleate, Others), by Application (Food Packaging, Agriculture): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031." According to the report, the global antifog additives industry generated $397.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $619.8 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/18000 Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesRise in focus on the agriculture sector with increase in government initiatives and investments in this sector and rise in implementation in greenhouses for reducing fog formation, improvement of light transmission, and increasing crop productivity drive the growth of the global antifog additives market. However, lack of skilled labor and lack of standard regulations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in implementation from the automotive sector for usage in windows and windscreens to improve the visibility of mirrors and rise in industrialization present new opportunities in the coming years.The glycerol monooleate segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBased on type, the glycerol monooleate segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global antifog additives market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in focus toward healthcare, rise in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical sectors, extensive usage in the formulation of drugs, and reduction in foaming during drug production. However, the glycerol ester segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to its usage as an antifog additive in polymer films to control the formation of fog on the plastic surface, surged utilization in agriculture, plastic films, and food & packaging industries, and application in greenhouses in the form of films to reduce the formation of fog, improve light transmission, and raise crop productivity by maintaining favorable conditions.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17550 The agriculture segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on application, the agriculture segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, holding around two-thirds of the global antifog additives market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to its usage to enhance productivity of crops and raise plant efficiency and rise in demand for organic food, medicinal plants for research purposes, and aromatic plants. In addition, antifog additive films such as glycerol esters, sorbitan esters, and others are widely used in plants to enable consistent production and maintain potential sales. Antifog additive films are utilized for preventing the damage to plants from fogging. However, the food packaging segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031, owing to usage of antifog additives with low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) food wrap applications. Moreover, sorbitan ester antifog additives are utilized to increase transparency and improve the presentation of packed food contents.Asia-Pacific to offer lucrative opportunitiesInterested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global antifog additive market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. Moreover, this region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. This is due to usage of antifog additive films in greenhouses to reduce the formation of fog, improve light transmission, and raise crop productivity. In addition, there is an increase in the acceptance of antifog additives in packaged food in South Korea, Japan, and India. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Leading Market PlayersAshland Global Holdings, Inc.AvientBASF SEChemPointClariant AGCorbion N.V.Croda International Plc.DuPontEastman Chemical CompanyEmery OleochemicalsEvonik IndustriesForeverest Resources Ltd.LipotypeMerck KGaAPCC Chemax Inc.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/antifog-additives-market-A17550 For More Details: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antifog-additives-market-to-garner-619-8-million-globally-by-2031-at-4-6-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301613243.html

