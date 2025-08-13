Methacrylate Monomers Market Expansion: Opportunities Across Industries, 2031

Methacrylate Monomers Industry Analysis

The global methacrylate monomers market is projected to reach $16.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Methacrylate Monomers Market by Derivative (Methyl Methacrylate, Butyl Methacrylate, Ethyl Methacrylate, Others), by End Use Industry (Automotive, Architecture and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Paints and Coatings, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global methacrylate monomers industry generated $10.1 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $16.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17507 Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesRapid urbanization, growth of the architecture & construction sector, rise in implementation by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the automotive sector, and surge in usage in the paints and coatings sector drive the growth of the global methacrylate monomers market. However, side effects related to the use of methacrylate monomer restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the emergence of advanced polymers and usage as a building blocks in product manufacturing present new opportunities in the coming years.The methyl methacrylate segment to grow at the fastest growth rateBased on derivative, the methyl methacrylate segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to rise in young population and increase in disposable income that led to high purchasing power and preference for modern automobiles. This, in turn, led to the significant growth in the automobile sector in which methyl methacrylate-based acrylic sheets are utilized in tail-lights, instrument clusters, and other electronic components. The global methacrylate monomers market report also analyzes the segments including butyl methacrylate, ethyl methacrylate, and others.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17119 The paints and coatings segment to maintain its dominant share during the forecast periodBased on end use industry, the paints and coatings segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global methacrylate monomers market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for paints & coatings from the construction, automotive, and wood industries. Methacrylate monomers are widely used as a raw material during the paint manufacturing process. So, increase in demand for paints raises the demand for methacrylate monomers. However, the electrical and electronics segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in demand for various consumer electronic gadgets from emerging economies. Methacrylate monomers are utilized in the production process of diodes, sensors, and other electronic components. So, rise in demand for electrical devices led the electrical & electronics sector adopt methacrylate monomers in huge volume.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:Asia-Pacific to offer lucrative opportunitiesBased on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global methacrylate monomers market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. Moreover, the same region is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to increase in adoption from the building & construction, electronics, automotive, and other sectors the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, rapid rise of the China's consumer electronics sector also drives the demand for methacrylate monomers. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Leading Market PlayersBASF SETCI AmericaArkema S.AMerck KGaAEvonik Industries AGMitsubishi Chemical HoldingsDow Inc.Kowa Company, Ltd.Jamorin InternationalEastman Chemical CompanyThe report analyzes aforementioned leading players of the global methacrylate monomers market. These players have adopted different strategies including new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to raise their market stakes and consolidate their position in the industry. The report provides operating segments, business performance, product portfolio, and key developments by every player.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/methacrylate-monomers-market-A17119 For More Details: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/methacrylate-monomers-market-to-garner-16-2-billion-globally-by-2031-at-4-9-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301611679.html

