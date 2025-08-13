PHILIPPINES, August 13 - Press Release

August 13, 2025 Cayetano urges prayers for proper use of nearly P7-trillion national budget Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday urged Filipinos to pray for the proper use of the nearly P7-trillion national budget, saying it will shape the nation's future. Speaking in a Facebook Live video on August 12 after attending a ceremonial signing in Malacañang, Cayetano said the budget is among the most important pieces of legislation passed each year. "Almost P7 trillion [ang proposed budget for 2026]. So, kung tama ang itatanim [dito], napakaganda ng puno, napakaganda ng bunga," he said. He called on the public to pray that lawmakers and government agencies will make the right allocations. "If you're praying for safety, peace and order, you're praying for better educational facilities, you're praying for kumonti yung baha... isang prayer request ko sa inyong lahat: na tama ang budgeting this year," Cayetano said. The senator noted that while a proper budget is essential, other factors such as urban planning, execution, and political will also play key roles. Cayetano also reflected on the importance of seeking God's purpose in public service. "Part of my lesson is God has a plan, God has a purpose na mas importante sa plano natin. We always plan politically, economically, family-wise, social, what's best for us. Pero ang Lord, meron siyang plano," he said. Cayetano, nanawagan ng panalangin para sa tamang paggamit ng halos P7-trilyong national budget Nanawagan si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Martes sa mga Pilipino na ipagdasal ang tamang paggamit ng halos P7-trilyong national budget dahil malaki aniya ang magiging epekto nito sa kinabukasan ng bansa. Sa isang Facebook Live nitong August 12 matapos dumalo sa isang ceremonial signing sa Malacañang, sinabi ni Cayetano na isa ang budget sa pinakamahalagang batas na ipinapasa taon-taon. "Almost P7 trillion [ang proposed budget for 2026]. So, kung tama ang itatanim [dito], napakaganda ng puno, napakaganda ng bunga," aniya. Hinimok niya ang publiko na ipanalangin na maging tama ang paglalaanan ng pondo ng mga mambabatas at ahensya ng gobyerno. "If you're praying for safety, peace and order, you're praying for better educational facilities, you're praying for kumonti yung baha... isang prayer request ko sa inyong lahat: na tama ang budgeting this year," sabi ni Cayetano. Dagdag pa niya, bukod sa maayos na budget, mahalaga rin ang tamang urban planning, maayos na implementasyon, at political will para magtagumpay ang mga programa. Nagbigay din siya ng paalala tungkol sa kahalagahan ng paghahanap ng kalooban ng Diyos sa paglilingkod sa bayan. "Part of my lesson is God has a plan, God has a purpose na mas importante sa plano natin. We always plan politically, economically, family-wise, social, what's best for us. Pero ang Lord, meron siyang plano," wika ng senador.

