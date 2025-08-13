Military Antenna Market Size Expected to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2033

Military Antenna Market

Military Antenna Market Size was valued at $3.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $6.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war changed the dynamics of the European defense industry in 2024, which created a significant opportunity to drive market growth. In accordance with segmentation, “by platform, the ground segment dominated the global market in 2023, in terms of revenue. By application, the electronic warfare segment dominated the global market in 2022 in terms of revenue. By frequency, the super high frequency segment dominated the global market in 2023 in terms of revenue. By end-use, the OEM segment dominated the global military antenna market in 2022 in terms of revenue. Presently, North America is the highest revenue contributor and expected to lead the market during the forecast period, followed by Asia-Pacific.Get a Sample PDF Report to understand our report before you purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09184 The concept of the military antenna is typically attributed to a military communication system in which the antenna is used as a device that uses a transducer to convert radio frequency into alternating electricity. It is integrated into machinery and other heavy equipment as they are alarms to stop running operations after detecting seismic vibration. The demand for antennas for aerial, maritime, and ground military operations has increased recently in India, the U.S., and China. For instance, in 2019, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd, a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, and China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd. (China Satcom) announced a strategic partnership to jointly provide advanced satellite communication services for aero, land, and maritime fixed and mobility applications. Also, military across the world are strengthening their land-based mission capabilities as land-based forces are the largest in terms of personnel strength and operate the highest number of vehicles. For instance, in April 2021, L3Harris Technologies announced that its Falcon III AN/PRC-117G manpack radios were selected by the German Ministry of Defense for the German Army.In addition, the military antenna market has witnessed significant Military Antenna Market Growth in recent years, owing to increased terrorist activities, inter-country conflicts, attack-prone borders, and border infiltrations which has brought many Military Antenna Market Trends. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted contracts, investments, and product launches to increase their Military Antenna Market Share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in June 2022, Rohde & Schwarz unveiled two new monitoring antennas as a part of its cutting-edge COMINT/CESM military spectrum monitoring solutions at the Eurosatory 2022, in Paris, France. The new antenna provided its clients with COMINT/CESM solutions for spectrum dominance and situational awareness, which can be used to monitor congested RF spectra for spectrum awareness, interference hunting, and measure coverage & occupancy.Make a Direct Purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c1b70df0259e9060533d8affc7de8058 Satellite communication (SATCOM) is key for military operations as it provides beyond line-of-sight communications, which can cover around one-third of the earth on a single satellite. Satellite communications enable an aircraft to communicate via satellite with air traffic control and other ground-based facilities while in the air. It can include voice and ground service. With the arrival of internet protocol (IP)-based applications and new data-hungry cockpits, SATCOM delivers critical safety data as well as improves operational performance for present military aircraft fleets. The potential to enhance safety and efficiency of air travel is exhaustive. As military forces increasingly use space-based assets to fulfil their missions, SATCOM technologies have become vital for communications networks. For instance, in April 2021, Comrod Communication AS. announced the launch of the UHF SATCOM dismounted antenna. It featured a fully ruggedized tripod, to provide a ground deployed remote antenna capability. In addition, it covered the full UFO waveform 292-318 / 243-270 MHz as well as MUOS 300-320 / 360-380 MHz. Moreover, in Europe, the European Union Agency for the Space Programme’s (EUSPA) Government Satellite Communications (GOVSATCOM) initiative is anticipated to accelerate research and innovation in the EU’s Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP). For instance, in December 2021, Airbus and One Web signed a distribution partner agreement to provide low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication services for military and government use to European and UK armed forces, and civil protection and security forces. Hence, the adoption of satellite communication (SATCOM) in military communication avionics is expected to drive the growth of the military antenna market.Communication with the use of radio antenna (communication) equipment happens through a certain frequency of an electronic spectrum. The usable frequency of electronic spectrum is limited. In addition, rise in commercial applications using similar frequencies has generated a threat to effective military communication channels, which affects the military antenna industry.Also, the range of government bodies, civil & military regulators and other government bodies have been debating about secure military channels and addressing the rising concerns of limited bandwidth of communication systems. Apart from a nation’s internal challenges, tapping enemy frequencies, gaining vital insights, and manipulating information has always been a notable restrain, which is expected to hamper the market growth.Governments of countries such as Russia, the U.S., China, India, and others are increasing investment in arm forces to establish dominance on the battlefield. According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), total global military expenditure rose to $1981 billion in 2020, an increase of 2.6 percent from 2019.To Ask About Report Availability or Customization, Click Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09184 Moreover, governments of developed and developing countries such as India, China, Russia, the U.S., and others are significantly spending on military modernization programs to improve their command & control, communications (antennas), and combat systems and to maintain intelligence & communication capabilities. For instance, in January 2021, Thales announced that it had been awarded its third delivery order from the U.S. Army to provide the AN/PRC-148D Improved Multiband Inter/Intra Team Radio (IMBITR). This latest award brings the total IMBITR radio orders to more than 6,000. Similarly, Canada also has plans to invest significantly in the procurement of portable communication systems in the coming years.Such modernization plans to enhance the capabilities of the armed forces in the region are expected to create market opportunities for military antenna market during the forecast period.The factors such as the integration of military SATCOM in military communication, increase in use of electronically steered phased array antennas, and surge in demand for land-based communication systems supplement the growth of the military antenna market. However, limited bandwidth for communications and high costs associated with the development and maintenance of infrastructure are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, the replacement of conventional equipment with technologically advanced equipment and the rise in government expenditure for military applications creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy platform, the marine segment is projected to dominate the global military antenna market in terms of growth rate.By application, the SATCOM segment is projected to dominate the global military antenna market in terms of growth rate.By frequency, the extremely high frequency segment is projected to dominate the global military antenna market in terms of growth rate.By end-use, the aftermarket segment is projected to dominate the global military antenna market in terms of growth rate.The leading players operating in the military antenna market are Alaris Holdings, Amphenol Corporation, Antcom, Antenna Products Corporation, AVL Technologies, Inc., Barker & Williamson, Cobham Aerospace Communications, Comrod Communication AS., Eylex Pty Ltd., Hascall-Denke, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd., Mobile Mark, Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz, and Southwest Antennas.

