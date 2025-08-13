Cream Stone Ice Cream Concepts Celebrates 79 Years of Freedom with Rs. 79 Ice Cream Sundae

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cream Stone Ice Cream Concepts, one of India’s fastest-growing premium ice cream chains, renowned for its 100% pure vegetarian ice creams, is set to mark the 79th Indian Independence Day with an irresistible, patriotic celebration. This year, the Hyderabad-headquartered brand is introducing an exclusive Rs. 79 Independence Day Offer on two special, limited-edition flavors – Choco Treat and Fruit Treat– available for one day only, 15th August 2025, across all 117 Cream Stone Ice Cream Concepts outlets in 34 cities nationwide.With a legacy of delighting dessert lovers for over 15 years, Cream Stone Ice Cream Concepts has built a reputation for culinary innovation, handcrafted ice cream artistry, and festive specials that keep customers coming back year after year. The Rs. 79 offer is a continuation of its cherished tradition of celebrating Independence Day with unique flavors and exceptional value, blending authentic taste with the spirit of patriotism.Mr. Sheetal Patil, CEO of Cream Stone Ice Cream Concepts, reflected:“For over 15 years, Cream Stone Ice Cream Concepts has been part of countless celebrations, and on the grand occasion of the 79th Independence Day, we are delighted to offer our customers a chance to enjoy our special flavors at just Rs. 79. This annual tradition is not merely a promotion — it is our heartfelt tribute to the nation and our way of spreading joy to people from all walks of life. At Cream Stone Ice Cream Concepts, we believe businesses should do more than generate profits; they should create value, offer happiness, and contribute positively to the community. We look forward to celebrating this day with our loyal customers and welcoming many new ones into the Cream Stone Ice Cream Concepts family.”Since opening its first store in Hyderabad in 2009, Cream Stone has grown into a nationwide dessert sensation. Today, its diverse menu ranges from Nutty Concepts to Chocolate Concepts, with exciting additions like the new flavour American Mojo, catering to every mood and occasion. Recently, the brand has expanded into ice cream sticks, named Cream Sticks.Over the years, Cream Stone Ice Cream Concepts has become synonymous with quality, creativity, and customer connection, with special events like the 79th Independence Day Offer serving as joyful reminders of its mission: to spread happiness through handcrafted indulgence.About Cream Stone Ice Cream Concepts:Founded in 2009 in Hyderabad, Cream Stone Ice Cream Concepts quickly became a favorite among dessert lovers with its innovative cold stone ice cream creations and commitment to 100% pure vegetarian offerings. In just 15 years, it has expanded across India, bringing its signature handcrafted desserts to millions of customers. Today, with 117 outlets in 34 cities, the brand remains committed to introducing new flavors, celebrating Indian culture, and offering irresistible deals to its growing family of customers.For Instagram Page: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNKz8KPIbYv/ For Media and Customer Inquiries:Help Line: 9849312000Email: info@creamstoneconcepts.comWebsite: www.creamstoneconcepts.com Instagram: @creamstoneindia

