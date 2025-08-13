MEC Ivan Meyer on second quarter of 2025 Quarterly Labour Force Survey

The Western Cape has once again demonstrated its economic resilience, recording a net gain of 69 000 jobs year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, according to the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) released by Statistics South Africa.

This marks the third-highest provincial job increase nationally, reinforcing the Western Cape’s position as the province with the lowest official unemployment rate in South Africa at 21.1%, significantly below the national average of 33.2%.

Key Highlights from the Q2 2025 QLFS:

Employment Growth: The province added 69 000 jobs year-on-year, a 2.6% increase, outpacing the national growth rate of 0.9%.

Labour Market Strength: The Western Cape has the highest absorption rate (53.5%) and one of the highest labour force participation rates (67.9%) in the country.

Sectoral Gains: Six out of ten sectors saw job growth year-on-year, led by Trade: +42 000 jobs Agriculture: +40 000 jobs (a 24.7% increase) Transport: +23 000 jobs

Women in the Workforce: The Western Cape continues to lead in female labour market participation and professional representation, with the lowest female unemployment rate in the country and the highest proportion of women in professional roles in 2024.

Despite short-term quarter-on-quarter contractions in some sectors due to seasonal and cyclical factors, year-on-year data paints a picture of robust structural growth. The formal non-agricultural sector added 45 000 jobs, and the informal sector grew by 8 000 jobs compared to Q2 2024.

A Resilient Economy Amid Global Challenges

“These results affirm the Western Cape’s commitment to fostering a dynamic and inclusive economy,” said Western Cape Minister of Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer. “Our province continues to outperform national benchmarks, offering better employment opportunities and demonstrating resilience in key industries such as agriculture and trade.”

The Western Cape Government remains dedicated to supporting job creation, economic development, and inclusive growth across all sectors and communities.

