Rocket and Missiles Market Surges to USD 82.0 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.2%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocket and missiles market size generated $54.8 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $82.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.The increase in territorial conflicts, the rise in need for advanced rockets and missiles to counter the modern combat around the country's border, and the surge in defense budget of emerging economies drive the growth of the global rocket and missiles market. However, strict regulations related to arms use & transfer and high-cost associated with rocket and missile technology are the factors that are anticipated to hamper the market growth. Contrarily, the rise in the adoption of hypersonic missile systems and the preference for automatic target recognition (ATR) missile systems present new opportunities in the coming years.Download Report (334 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09635 Increase in territorial conflicts, rise in defense budget of emerging economies, and developments related to hypersonic missiles are expected to drive the rockets and missiles market during the forecast period. However, implementation of regulations related to arms use and transfer and high cost associated with rocket and missile technology are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, rise in adoption of hypersonic missile systems and increase in preference for automatic target recognition (ATR) missile systems are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in future.Rockets and missiles are heavy weapon systems designed to destroy any adversary's or terrorist group's missiles or rockets, including planes, tanks, artillery, ships, helicopters, armored vehicles, and other adversaries. Furthermore, rockets and missiles are designed to deliver an explosive warhead with high speed and accuracy. Such weapons are mostly used in military activities, particularly to defend their countries from any enemy assaults. The fundamental difference between a missile and a rocket is that missiles are self-propelled.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rocket-and-missiles-market/purchase-options Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global rocket and missiles industry . This is owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by key players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making advanced, reliable, precise, and efficient warfare, security, and defense systems. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in procurement and development of advanced missile and rocket systems across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.Leading Market PlayersBAE Systems plcElbit Systems LtdIsrael Aerospace Industries LtdKongsberg GruppenLIG Nex1Lockheed Martin CorporationNorthrop Grumman CorporationRaytheon Technologies CorporationSaab ABThales GroupThe Boeing CompanyInterested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09635 Similar Reports:Rocket Hybrid Propulsion Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rocket-hybrid-propulsion-market-A08614 Hypersonic Missiles Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hypersonic-missile-market-A14493

