Intersend Launches a Global Partnership with MoneyGram for Fast, Secure, and Personalized Cross-Border Money Transfers

Intersend partners with MoneyGram to enable users in Thailand to send global money transfers with convenience, speed, and security.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intersend Money Co., Ltd., Thailand’s leading international money transfer application, today proudly announced its strategic partnership with MoneyGram , a leading global payments network for consumers, businesses and communities. Through this partnership, MoneyGram’s network now enables Intersend users to send international money transfers to over 200 countries and territories in-app or online.This partnership marks the merging of two strengths: Intersend’s modern, user-friendly digital platform and MoneyGram’s extensive global network — to empower users in Thailand to send money abroad with unmatched convenience, speed, and security, all with affordable fees and great exchange rates.MoneyGram operates one of the largest global payments networks and connects the world’s communities by enabling over 50 million customers each year to seamlessly move money across borders. With over 80 years of cross-border payments experience and a modern fintech platform, Intersend users can now utilize the MoneyGram network to send funds globally.“You have the power to choose… Intersend offers a new way to transfer money, as a Non-Bank solution that unlocks your financial freedom. Simple. Secure. Cost-effective.” Said, Chatchai Pornnikom, CEO, Intersend Money Co., Ltd.This powerful collaboration is launched under the campaign “Send It Your Way”, aiming to deliver a new standard of money transfer — easier, faster, and more cost-effective for users in Thailand.Beyond launching this global partnership, Intersend is also introducing exclusive promotions to encourage first-time users, including free first transfer offers and monthly prize giveaways for those who send money via the Intersend app.“We are extremely excited about this partnership as Intersend is our first digital partner in Thailand. The Intersend app is available in Thai, English and Burmese. There are about 4.1 million Myanmar nationals living and working in Thailand. This can provide ease and comfort for cross-border fund transfers for one of the biggest potential migrant segments,” said Ahmed Aly, Business Head of MoneyGram, Middle East, South Asia and Asia Pacific.Intersend Money’s app– A Thai Fintech Stepping onto the Global StageIntersend Money’s app proudly becomes the first in Thailand to bring MoneyGram services online for outbound international transfers — fully licensed by the Bank of Thailand and committed to delivering fast, secure, and transparent services with no hidden fees and fair exchange rates every day.Currently, Intersend Money’s app offers:• Money transfers from Thailand to international destinations like Australia• Real-time tracking of your transfer via the app• 24/7 customer support via live chat and phoneWith Intersend Money, you can truly “Send Money Your Way” — whether you’re a parent supporting your child studying abroad or a business owner managing funds overseas, Intersend is here to be your trusted financial partner.Download the Intersend Money’s App TodayiOS: bit.ly/453douWAndroid: bit.ly/3Gsli7VFree sign-up. No hidden fees.Stay ConnectedWebsite: www.intersendmoney.com Facebook: Intersend MoneyLine Official Account: @intersendmoneyMedia Contact:MoneyGram Media Contactmedia@moneygram.com

