Gatchalian condoles with family of 15-year-old shooting victim from Nueva Ecija

PHILIPPINES, August 13
August 13, 2025

"Taos-puso akong nakikiramay sa pamilya, mga kaibigan, at mga kamag-aral ng pumanaw na 15-anyos na biktima ng pamamaril sa isang paaralan sa Sta. Rosa, Nueva Ecija. Nakakalungkot at nakakagalit na may mga kabataang nawawalan ng buhay, at may mga pamilyang nauulila dahil sa paglala ng kultura ng karahasan sa ating mga paaralan. Huwag na nating hintaying may masawi muli bago tayo kumilos.

Moving forward, I will continue working with our education stakeholders to guarantee that adequate resources are allocated and concrete measures are implemented to protect our schools and safeguard every student and teacher."

