Introductory Visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongsavanh Phomvihane, 11 to 12 August 2025

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Thongsavanh Phomvihane made his Introductory Visit to Singapore from 11 to 12 August, at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

Minister Thongsavanh was hosted to lunch by Minister Balakrishnan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They reaffirmed the positive and longstanding relations between our two countries, which are underpinned by regular high-level visits, technical cooperation, and growing people-to-people ties. Following the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations last year, both Ministers looked forward to expanding cooperation in digital innovation, renewable energy, and carbon credits, as well as working closely together in ASEAN, including on the ASEAN Power Grid.

Minister Thongsavanh made a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong this morning. They reaffirmed the excellent relations between Singapore and Laos and exchanged views on regional and international developments. They welcomed further cooperation in promoting bilateral trade, human resource development, and youth exchanges.

12 AUGUST 2025