Pursuit of History Travel Series Highlights Critical Points on America’s Road to Becoming a New Nation

Travel to 15 locations where history happened 250 years ago—in the United States and beyond—for America’s Semiquincentennial through 2033 The Pursuit of History: The Siege and Liberation of Boston at Dorchester Heights with Program Director J.L. Bell The Pursuit of History: Rebellion in New England included a trip to view books and documents from the period in a private archive

Travel to 15 locations where history happened 250 years ago—in the United States and beyond—for America’s Semiquincentennial through 2033

The Pursuit of History for America’s 250th covers the whole history—without embellishment or apology—of our long struggle for Independence and becoming a new nation.” — Lee Wright, Founder and President, The Pursuit of History

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026, the non-profit organization The Pursuit of History is proud to announce The Pursuit of History for America’s 250th , an exclusive travel series covering the critical points on the long road to becoming a new nation. Held in historic sites and focusing on the events of 250 years ago, the series will visit 15 locations through 2033, concluding 250 years after the Treaty of Paris in 1783, which brought an end to the war and recognition of the new United States.“The Pursuit of History for America’s 250th is a once-in-lifetime opportunity to explore these historic sites and events with the nation’s foremost experts,” according to Lee Wright, founder and president of The Pursuit of History. “This is the history—the whole story, without embellishment or apology—of our long struggle for Independence and becoming a new nation.”Launched in Spring 2024, The Pursuit of History: Rebellion in New England attracted discerning history lovers from across the country to Washington’s Headquarters in Cambridge for talks, walking tours, and behind-the-scenes visits to historic sites and archives. In Spring of 2025, The Pursuit of History: The Outbreak of War was held in the Wright Tavern in Concord, with visits to other sites in Lexington and Concord. In early August 2025, people traveled from a dozen states to meet in the Paul Revere House for The Pursuit of History: The Siege and Liberation of Boston, visiting battlefields and redoubts, learning about what happened at Bunker Hill, what life was like under siege, and how the siege was ultimately lifted.According to Program Director and Author J.L. Bell, “We’re creating these events for people who want to understand not just what happened in July 1776, but the years of struggle and setback that led to the Treaty of Paris. We’ll see many parts of the war in many places. And we’ll gain a much sharper appreciation of the actions and decisions that led ultimately to creation of a new, independent nation.”The Pursuit of History for America’s 250th will visit 15 historic locations in the years ahead, each trip focused on the events of 250 years ago.Spring 2026: The Road to Independence | Philadelphia, PAFall 2026: The British Empire Strikes Back | Trenton, NJSpring 2027: The Challenges of Independence | Quincy, MAFall 2027: The Burgoyne Campaign | Saratoga, NYSpring 2028: Brandywine, Valley Forge, and Monmouth | Valley Forge, PAFall 2028: Diplomacy and War | Annapolis, MDSpring 2029: The Naval War | Alexandria, VAFall 2029: War in the Interior | Fort Stanwix, Rome, NYSpring 2030: The British Empire Strikes Back Again | Charleston, SCFall 2030: Arnold’s Betrayal | West Point, NYSpring 2031: The War in the South | Charlotte, NCFall 2031: The Decisive Siege | Yorktown, VASpring 2032: The Revolutionary War Beyond Our Shores | The CaribbeanFall 2032: The Plight of the Loyalists | Halifax, Nova ScotiaSpring 2033: A Farewell to Arms | New York, NYGroup size is limited to 40 people and regularly sells out. Dates and locations subject to change.More information is at ThePursuitOfHistory.org/250, including a link to sign up for e-mail updates as details are announced.About The Pursuit of HistoryThe Pursuit of History is the national non-profit organization that engages adults in conversation about history and connects them with historic sites in their communities and across the country through innovative in-person and online programming. History Camp, started in 2014, brings together more than 400 adults once a year in Boston for a wide variety of historical topics and presenters and is the largest event of its kind in the country. During Pursuit of History Weekends, started in 2023, a small group of discerning history lovers gathers to explore where history happened with the nation’s foremost experts. The Pursuit of History for America’s 250th is the series that covers the entire period through to the Treaty of Paris. Two programs each year take place in historic sites in the United States and beyond to study the critical events that occurred there 250 years earlier.The Pursuit of History is entirely privately funded through individual donations. The organization receives no government funding of any kind and no grants from local, state, or Federal organizations.To request press materials, high-resolution images, or interviews with participants and organizers, please contact:Julie Hall, Media Relations for The Pursuit of HistoryPhone: 617 216 9511Email: julie@thepursuitofhistory.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.