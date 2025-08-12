Submit Release
H.R. 2505, Block the Use of Transatlantic Technology in Iranian Made Drones Act

H.R. 2505 would require the Administration to develop strategies to prevent Iran from acquiring the means to build and operate unmanned aircraft systems and to report to the Congress on the effectiveness of those strategies. On the basis of information about similar requirements, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Any spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Christopher Mann. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

