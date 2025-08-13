August is National Wellness Month - Resources from your Washington Department of Veterans Affairs

August is National Wellness Month! The Suicide Prevention Team at your Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs is supporting overall health and wellness among our Service Members, Veterans, and their Families (SMVF) by highlighting the importance of good self-care and preventative measures to help ensure positive practices and good mental health! We would like to continue our acknowledgement of our state’s Veterans, and their real voices.

Wellness affects all of us in all areas of our lives: home, work, relationships, and even our hobbies and social life! SMVF have unique challenges that differ from other groups within our state and communities, requiring care that are highly tailored towards the needs of those we are here to serve.

Transitioning Service Members

Transitioning service members often struggle after leaving military service, working on finding their identity, purpose, and reintegrating into the civilian world. It can be challenging for some to find employment to maintain finances and housing, while also struggling to establish social support and connections, including access to healthcare and benefits. The U.S. Department of Government Accountability identifies several transitioning programs that help those actively serving.

Relating to other people and adjusting from military cultural norms to civilian life can feel difficult when transitioning into the community, a new job or career, or establishing new social relationships and activities. Lack of adequate provisions can lead to mental health and substance misuse, homelessness, and isolation.

Many SMVF struggle with loneliness, having limited natural support in place, especially for those in rural communities. A 2023 study done by the Military Family Advisory Network found that in approximately 10,000 SMVF surveyed, 51% of participants reported feeling lonely and isolated which resulted in feeling disconnected from others and depression.

Amy, an Army Veteran who recently retired after 24 years of service, discussed preparing for the transition from her military career to the civilian sector, especially in the workplace. She said there was a lot of anxiety about what would happen after her military career, as the only workplace she knew was only being in the military. She said, “Thinking about retirement was exciting, until I got out [of service] and quickly realized the structure and routine I was used to was no longer there and I had so much freedom each day, that although it was a good thing, I did not know how to adjust to not having that. I decided to go back to school after I got out to pursue my dream career, but there are days where I feel as though I do not fit in. I’m older than many of the other students, and I also cannot relate sometimes to them because we have different life experiences. I do not want to have my entire identity as ‘Amy the Army Chick’ as there’s more to me than just that, but I haven’t figured out a way for others to see me or how to fit into a world that differs from what I’m used to.”

Aging Veterans and Rural Communities

Aging veterans also struggle with difficulties with loneliness and isolation, not just socially, but due to limited transportation resources available, especially for those with mobility issues and those in rural communities. The United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) found 4.4 million veterans reside in rural communities, with only about 50% of veterans enrolled in VA services, and 54% of those veterans being over the age of 65.

Aging veterans in rural communities often have challenges with access to healthcare, transportation, and in-home care opportunities to age-in-place at home, causing concern of their needs not being met adequately to promote positive healthcare experiences or simply not getting the care and services they require due to distance and location to established healthcare sources.

In addition, Mission Roll Call reported there are over 150,000 Indigenous American Indian, Native Hawaiian, and Alaska Native veterans, and approximately 39% of them live in rural communities.

Mary, a Navy Veteran, discussed having a stroke which caused her to lose mobility and the ability to perform her activities of daily living such as cooking, cleaning, personal hygiene tasks, and being able to drive. She states, “it was a hard adjustment given I was independent and did everything on my own, then losing my control, depending on others to care for me. I have not seen my family (in another state) for several years now because I cannot drive anymore, but I am fortunate to have my [family member] be my caregiver through the VA…I get help with everything including my meds. Am I depressed? Sometimes, because I lost a lot of my freedom and get lonely, but I have my family and any day above ground is a good day!”

Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders

Stanley, an Air Force Veteran, reiterated, “Strong mind, strong body…never give up! Always take a positive attitude!”

In 2024, the Washington State Department of Health reported 211 deaths by suicide among veterans with 75% of those deaths caused by use of firearms and almost 12% by means of suffocation. Suicide is preventable and a public health crisis that we take seriously in helping to save and transform the lives of our SMVF.

Many veterans experience mental health concerns during and after their military service, struggling with depression, anxiety (including Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder), and substance misuse.

Veterans with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) also experience behavioral health concerns and are at higher risk of depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders than among their peers and among the general population in the community. WDVA’s Brain Injury and Recovery program assists with support, education, training, and advocacy to ensure veterans who have incurred a brain injury get the resources they need!

WDVA’s Suicide Prevention Team offers in-person or virtual trainings to the community at no-cost to include LEARN Suicide Prevention Training and Preventing Veteran Suicide by Combating Stigma. Other trainings are available through WDVA’s Veterans Training Support Center, which helps the community understand and learn about serving and supporting SMVF: https://www.dva.wa.gov/counseling/veterans-training-support-center-vtsc

Also, consider becoming WISR Certified! WISR (Washington’s Identify SMVF, Screen for Suicide Risk, and Refer for Resources) is part of the Washington State’s Governor’s Challenge Priority Group 1’s initiative to care for those who serve.

Self-Care and Prevention: Focus on Physical and Mental Health

Self-care does not have to be expensive or too time-consuming, but it does promote better health, wellness, and fitness all around! Here are some ideas to help you get moving because you are worth it!

Physical activity : Make time for a walk, hike, or other physical activity to move your muscles and bones moving! Walking your dog, going for a bike ride, yoga, dancing to your favorite jams, or gardening are a few ideas.

: Make time for a walk, hike, or other physical activity to move your muscles and bones moving! Walking your dog, going for a bike ride, yoga, dancing to your favorite jams, or gardening are a few ideas. Connection : Find activities in the community that may be of interest to you such as a book club, veterans’ group, trivia or game night, or maybe a volunteer opportunity with your local food bank, animal shelter, or neighborhood organization-we are sure they would love to have you!

: Find activities in the community that may be of interest to you such as a book club, veterans’ group, trivia or game night, or maybe a volunteer opportunity with your local food bank, animal shelter, or neighborhood organization-we are sure they would love to have you! Mental health : Being vulnerable is never easy, but getting the help we need can help get clarity and better outcomes that propel us into a healthier version of ourselves. Scheduling an appointment to see a counselor or therapist is not the only way to improve mental health, explore what helps you! Is art or journaling a better fit? Is traveling or going to a concern therapeutic? Do healthy activities that make you feel good!

: Being vulnerable is never easy, but getting the help we need can help get clarity and better outcomes that propel us into a healthier version of ourselves. Scheduling an appointment to see a counselor or therapist is not the only way to improve mental health, explore what helps you! Is art or journaling a better fit? Is traveling or going to a concern therapeutic? Do healthy activities that make you feel good! Preventative care: Has it been a while since you seen your dentist? Is your primary care provider wondering where you went and keeps sending you letters in the mail? Set time aside to make the call (or jump online) and schedule the appointment to get your yearly physical, eye exam, and dental exam-prevention is key!

Herbert, who served in the Coast Guard and resides in a rural community, wanted to share with others (regarding wellness): “The first thing that comes to mind is: You have to go to the doctor. Second, is that you have to follow the instructions from the doctor such as taking your medicine, staying hydrated during hot weather days. The third thing is to stay connected with family and friends. Staying clean from drugs and alcohol abuse is always a good idea. I don’t always follow the advice I give, but I try. Focus on the good and not the negative.”

WDVA’s Counseling and Wellness Programs and Resources

WDVA offers many support services to promote the health, safety, and well-being of our SMVF community here in Washington!

For more information on WDVA’s Counseling Program, visit https://www.dva.wa.gov/counseling/find-a-counselor

The SSG Parker Gordon Fox Grant Program works with eligible veterans and their families with case management, peer support services, suicide prevention support, and connection to VA services.

WDVA also has a Transitional Housing Program, which helps veterans facing homelessness to receive case management, transportation, and support on getting back into the community with determination and living a clean and sober lifestyle.

For veterans interested in connecting to the lands, waters, and communities among the state, WDVA’s Veterans Conservation Corps Program may be of interest!

There are many agencies and organizational partners working to support SMVF in our community. For a list of resources, please visit: https://www.dva.wa.gov/resources

Despite challenges and barriers for some, there is hope!

Want to help transform and save lives of SMVF in your community by bringing awareness and hope to those experiencing crisis? Purchase a 988 emblem for yourself (or someone else’s!) license plate! For $10 each (with a $8 service fee per transaction), a 988 emblem can be purchased through our partnership with the Department of Licensing and 100% of the proceeds go to our Suicide Prevention Community-Based Grant Fund! The grant funds go towards supporting local community organizations who provide peer support services and support to help prevent suicide among SMVF in Washington State.