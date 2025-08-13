When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 12, 2025 FDA Publish Date: August 12, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to the presence of rodent, rodent activity, and other insanitary conditions during the manufacturing and storage process Company Name: Quesito El Establo Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Spanish Cheese (Quesito Colombiano)

Company Announcement

Quesito El Establo of Salem, NH is recalling all Spanish Cheese (Quesito Colombiano) manufactured in their facility, due to the presence of rodent, rodent activity, and other insanitary conditions during the manufacturing and storage process.

There are numerous hazards associated with rodents including the potential presence of Salmonella. Use or consumption of affected products may present risk of illness due to the potential presence of Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in infants, young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant persons, persons with pre- existent pathology (e.g., patients with cancer undergoing chemotherapy treatments, organ transplant recipient, etc.) and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The Spanish Cheese (Quesito Colombiano) was distributed in Massachusetts in Hispanic/Latino retail stores. All products with stamped with code AUG 22 2025 or earlier are included in the recall.

The recalled product is packaged wrapped in plastic and placed in Ziploc bags. Each unit is approximately 1 lb. and has a blue sticker featuring a cow in the center with “Quesito Colombiano” written in yellow below it. At the top of the label the product is indicated to be Spanish Cheese with Quesito El Establo listed as the manufacturer. Expiration dates are stamped on the label.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

This recall is the result of an FDA inspection where insanitary conditions were observed. Quesito el Establo has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged not to consume it and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 617-842.0513 (Monday through Saturday, 9:00am – 5:00pm EST)