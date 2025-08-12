HDOT Launches New Apps to Enhance Passenger Experience at Honolulu and Lῑhuʻe Airports

Main, News Posted on Aug 12, 2025 in Airports News

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has launched two new free airport wayfinding apps designed to make the airport experience less stressful and more enjoyable for travelers. The HNL Airport app for the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and LIH Airport app for the Lῑhuʻe Airport offer travelers a new mobility tool to navigate the airport terminal and also includes a link to the respective airport’s flight information and airport website which features information about other airport services and guidance.

The apps use blue dot wayfinding technology, similar to the blue circles on online navigation maps such as Google Maps or Apple Maps. A pulsing blue dot estimates the user’s physical location on the airport map to assist in navigating through the terminals. App users will be able to search for their points of interest and navigate their way throughout the airport, including check-in, baggage claim, agricultural inspection stations, security checkpoints, departure gates, food and beverage options, retail shops, lounges, restrooms, ground transportation, and more.

HNL has added the much-awaited online parking count feature. The estimated available parking counts can be found on the HNL homepage and accessed via the HNL app’s Airport Information link. The estimated available parking counts are refreshed every 10 minutes per parking structure. LED display signs showing the number of available stalls have been displayed at the entrance to the airport’s three parking structures since 2022. Now, through the HNL app, travelers can view this information before they arrive at the airport.

Future app enhancements will include adding the location of the Skyline Lelepaua station, which opens later this year. An app for Kahului Airport (OGG) is being planned.

The HNL and LIH apps can be downloaded for free from Google Play and Apple Store.

