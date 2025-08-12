Submit Release
Wrong standard of review leads to revival of challenge to solar energy rate change

In Center for Biological Diversity v. Public Utilities Commission, the Supreme Court last week held a “significant legislative change” more than two decades ago requires closer judicial review than before of many Public Utilities Commission decisions. This includes how courts should determine the validity of a 2022 Commission tariff that lowered the price utilities pay for excess power generated by customers, mostly by solar energy systems.

