Wrong standard of review leads to revival of challenge to solar energy rate change

In Center for Biological Diversity v. Public Utilities Commission, the Supreme Court last week held a “significant legislative change” more than two decades ago requires closer judicial review than before of many Public Utilities Commission decisions. This includes how courts should determine the validity of a 2022 Commission tariff that lowered the price utilities pay for excess power generated by customers, mostly by solar energy systems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.