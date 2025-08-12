RELEASE: NEW PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENTS ON THE IMPORTANCE OF HIRING A LICENSED CONTRACTOR

PVL, RICO Posted on Aug 12, 2025 in News Releases

NEW PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENTS ON THE IMPORTANCE OF HIRING A LICENSED CONTRACTOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 12, 2025

HONOLULU — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA), in partnership with its Contractors License Board, launched a series of all-new public service announcements (PSAs) as part of its ongoing “Hire a Licensed Contractor” campaign.

The PSAs aim to educate Hawai‘i residents about the importance of hiring licensed contractors and the risks associated with unlicensed work. Airing statewide, the campaign will reach audiences through broadcast television, streaming platforms and digital outlets.

The campaign emphasizes several key reasons why hiring a licensed contractor is critical for any construction or home improvement project, including:

Verified qualifications: Licensed contractors have the training and experience required to meet state standards. The Contractors License Board thoroughly reviews applicants’ qualifications and backgrounds before issuing a license.

Licensed contractors have the training and experience required to meet state standards. The Contractors License Board thoroughly reviews applicants’ qualifications and backgrounds before issuing a license. Insurance protection: Licensed contractors carry worker’s compensation and liability insurance, protecting homeowners if someone is injured or if the property is damaged during the project.

Licensed contractors carry worker’s compensation and liability insurance, protecting homeowners if someone is injured or if the property is damaged during the project. Permit access: Only licensed contractors can legally obtain and sign building permits.

Only licensed contractors can legally obtain and sign building permits. Financial safeguards: If a dispute arises, the state Contractor’s Recovery Fund may offer recourse — but only if the contractor was properly licensed.

The new PSAs were produced locally, using Hawai‘i-based vendors and talent to support community growth and workforce development efforts across the state. Notably, two Maui-centric segments, “It’s Funny Till It’s Not” and “Archie Kalepa’s Story,” feature Lahaina’s own community leader and waterman, Archie Kalepa, emphasizing a localized message to the residents of Lahaina and Maui Nui. These segments were produced with special consideration in mind as the community approaches the two-year mark since the August 2023 wildfires and as ongoing rebuilding efforts continue.

Residents and policyholders who received insurance payouts for property loss due to the wildfire are encouraged to expeditiously proceed through the rebuilding or replacement process. There may exist limitations imposed by some insurance policies on the time frame allowed for policyholders to complete building repairs or replacement, or to replace or repair personal property. These time frames vary by insurer and may not adequately reflect the current realities of rebuilding and replacing.

Accordingly, the Insurance Commissioner issued a memorandum strongly encouraging all insurers providing residential and commercial property insurance in areas impacted by the August 2023 wildfires to voluntarily extend, or be flexible in extending, the time frames for policyholders to qualify for replacement cost coverage. Doing so will help to ensure that affected policyholders are not unfairly penalized for delays beyond their control. Policyholders are urged to contact their insurers directly to discuss whether additional time to submit claims for replacement cost coverage can be granted.

As part of the campaign, DCCA also collaborated with Hawaii News Now to produce an informational segment highlighting best practices and addressing questions about licensed contracting. Additionally, in partnership with local state and county agencies, legislative offices and stakeholders, public signage has been placed throughout Lahaina and surrounding communities to promote awareness of licensed contracting and consumer safety during the critical rebuilding phase on Maui.

The new Licensed Contractor PSAs and the informational segment are available on the DCCA YouTube channel at: Hire a Licensed Contractor Playlist. Licensed contractor safety informational graphics can found Here.

Hawai‘i residents are again reminded to take the time to carefully research and select a qualified and licensed contractor. Rushing the selection process can lead to costly mistakes and further setbacks. Tools for verifying licenses, tips on hiring responsibly, and other important information is available online at licensedcontractor.hawaii.gov.

