Governor Katie Hobbs Declares State of Emergency in Response to Oxbow Bridge Collapse

Phoenix, AZ - Governor Katie Hobbs declared a State of Emergency in La Paz County in response to the destruction of the Oxbow Bridge, which collapsed into the Colorado River after it was burned by a wildfire. The Governor’s declaration makes state resources and funding available to support response to the disaster, prioritizing protecting the environment and downstream infrastructure by removing debris from the Colorado River.

“The collapse of the Oxbow Bridge is a devastating blow to the La Paz County community,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Protecting the health and safety of Arizonans is my top priority, and the State of Arizona stands ready to support those impacted by this horrible event.”

In her declaration, Governor Hobbs directed the Governor’s Emergency Fund be made available to the Director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management to support response and recovery efforts. She also ordered that the State of Arizona Emergency Response and Recovery Plan be used to direct assets and authorized the Director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management to coordinate resources.

The State Emergency Operation Center has been activated to a Level 2 to coordinate efforts with emergency response partners and identify additional needs. The Department of Emergency and Military Affairs is coordinating with county, state, federal, and Tribal agencies to identify gaps in services for community needs, critical business, and government operations.

Read the Declaration of Emergency here.