Trump Administration Accelerates Review of Black Butte Mine Expansion in Bold Step for Energy Security

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced its intent to prepare an environmental impact statement for a proposed mining plan modification by Black Butte Coal Company to access additional federal coal reserves in Sweetwater County, Wyoming.

This action is a direct response to the national energy emergency declared by President Donald J. Trump on Jan. 20, 2025, and reinforces the administration’s unwavering commitment to American Energy Dominance, economic growth, and national security. The project is consistent with Executive Order 14261, “Reinvigorating America’s Beautiful Clean Coal Industry.”

“The Trump administration is cutting bureaucratic red tape and putting American energy back where it belongs—at the center of a strong and sovereign nation,” said Adam Suess, Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management. “This mine expansion is about more than coal—it’s about powering our grid, protecting our families, and putting American workers first.”

The Black Butte Mine has operated since 1977, providing thermal coal to the Jim Bridger Power Plant and supporting jobs across federal, state, and private lands. The proposed plan would allow development of Pits 10 and 15 under Federal Coal Lease WYW-6266, unlocking an estimated 9.2 million tons of federal coal and disturbing approximately 450 acres. The mine is projected to continue through at least 2039.

To fast-track this high-priority project, the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement will complete the environmental review in just 28 days—demonstrating the Trump administration’s resolve to streamline permitting and unleash domestic energy.

A virtual public scoping meeting will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. MDT on August 18, 2025. Participants may register to attend and comment via Zoom. A phone-in option will also be available at registration. The Meeting ID is161 409 2798, with the passcode 114452.

Written comments must be submitted by August 21, 2025, through one of the following methods:

Email: BlackButteEIS@tetratech.com (Subject line: ATTN Black Butte Mine EIS)

Mail: ATTN: Black Butte Mine EIS c/o Charlie Kwak OSMRE Western Regions 5, 7–11 P.O. Box 25065 Lakewood, CO 80225-0065

For more information, contact NEPA Project Manager Charlie Kwak at (303) 236-4701 or ckwak@osmre.gov. TDD users may call 1-800-877-8339 during business hours.

Project updates and the Zoom registration link are available at https://www.osmre.gov/laws-and-regulations/nepa/projects.

