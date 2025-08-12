On This Page

Date: September 23 - 24, 2025 Day1: Tue, Sep 23 8:30 a.m. - 05:30 p.m. ET Day2: Wed, Sep 24 8:30 a.m. - 04:20 p.m. ET Location: Event Location

Building II

The Universities at Shady GroveBuilding II 9630 Gudelsky Drive

Rockville, MD 20850

United States



This 2-day hybrid workshop addresses challenges in particle size characterization for complex generic drug products. It aims to enhance understanding of Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS) and Laser Diffraction (LD) techniques, tackle method development and validation issues, and provide hands-on experience with equipment. By bringing together industry experts, regulatory scientists, and instrument vendors, the workshop fosters collaboration to overcome hurdles in generic drug development, identify research needs, and improve regulatory guidance. Participants will gain valuable insights through theoretical presentations, practical demonstrations, and interactive discussions.

Choose your experience:

In-person: Interactive sessions, hands-on activities, small group work sessions and learning from industry experts

Virtual: Presentations and discussions, with additional pre-recorded training materials

For more information, please visit the Center for Research on Complex Generics website.