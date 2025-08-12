- Date:
- September 23 - 24, 2025
- Day1:
- Tue, Sep 23 8:30 a.m. - 05:30 p.m. ET
- Day2:
- Wed, Sep 24 8:30 a.m. - 04:20 p.m. ET
- Location:
-
Event LocationThe Universities at Shady Grove
Building II
9630 Gudelsky Drive
Rockville, MD 20850
United States
This 2-day hybrid workshop addresses challenges in particle size characterization for complex generic drug products. It aims to enhance understanding of Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS) and Laser Diffraction (LD) techniques, tackle method development and validation issues, and provide hands-on experience with equipment. By bringing together industry experts, regulatory scientists, and instrument vendors, the workshop fosters collaboration to overcome hurdles in generic drug development, identify research needs, and improve regulatory guidance. Participants will gain valuable insights through theoretical presentations, practical demonstrations, and interactive discussions.
Choose your experience:
- In-person: Interactive sessions, hands-on activities, small group work sessions and learning from industry experts
- Virtual: Presentations and discussions, with additional pre-recorded training materials
For more information, please visit the Center for Research on Complex Generics website.