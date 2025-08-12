AG Hilgers Joins Amicus Beef Supporting American Cattle Ranchers

Lincoln, NE – Attorney General Mike Hilgers joined a bipartisan coalition of 11 Attorneys General in filing an amicus brief that supports cattle ranchers against manufacturers who are selling foreign-sourced beef products under a “Product of USA” label. South Dakota ranchers sued when manufacturers wrongly used the “Product of USA” label on its foreign-sourced beef products. The district court ruled for the ranchers, and the case is now on appeal in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

“Our office is committed to ensuring that Nebraskans can purchase and consume accurately labeled beef products. The Cornhusker State is a proud producer of beef, and we are joining our sister states to protect American ranchers and their businesses,” stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

In the South Dakota–led brief, the Attorneys General point out that the Department of Agriculture now acknowledges that the use of the label for foreign-sourced beef products conflicts with federal requirements. They ask the court to order the manufacturers to stop falsely labeling their beef as a “Product of USA.”

The Attorneys General of Colorado, Kansas, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming joined in supporting American ranchers and consumers.