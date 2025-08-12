Justice Department Finds George Washington University Deliberately Indifferent to Antisemitic Discrimination

Today, the Department of Justice finds George Washington University (GWU) in violation of federal civil rights law by acting deliberately indifferent to the hostile educational environment for Jewish, American-Israeli, and Israeli students and faculty.

The Civil Rights Division’s investigation was conducted pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination, harassment, and abuse based on race or national origin, by recipients of federal financial assistance. The Division finds that GWU took no meaningful action and was instead deliberately indifferent to the complaints it received, the misconduct that occurred, and the harms that were suffered by its Jewish and Israeli students and faculty. The Justice Department will seek immediate remediation with GWU for its civil rights violations.

“Every student has the right to equal educational opportunities without fear of harassment or abuse,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “No one is above the law, and universities that promulgate antisemitic discrimination will face legal consequences.”

You may view the Notice of Findings here.