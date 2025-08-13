Televero Health Ranks No. 54 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Making its first Inc. 5000 appearance, Televero Health ranks No. 54 with 4,962% growth, setting a new standard in behavioral healthcare.

Our patients are getting better faster...This success is just the beginning. Our system is unmatched, and with it, we will not stop until we’ve solved the behavioral health crisis.” — Ray Wolf, CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 4,962% Percent, This Marks Televero Health’s 1st Time on the List

Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Televero Health is No. 54 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

“This recognition is more than a milestone. It is proof that our model of care is transforming lives. Our patients are getting better faster, and that is no accident. It is the result of a system built to deliver unmatched behavioral healthcare at scale. Confirmation that Televero Health is building the future of mental healthcare.

I am incredibly proud of the unstoppable team behind this achievement. Their passion, innovation, and relentless commitment are powering our ability to reach more patients than ever before, while giving them the care they deserve.

We have the model. We have the momentum. And we have the team to tackle the mental health crisis. This success is just the beginning. Our system is unmatched, and with it, we will not stop until we’ve solved the behavioral health crisis.”

— Ray Wolf, CEO

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: Inc. 5000.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

Televero Health is building the future of behavioral healthcare by delivering a new, elevated standard of care. From pediatrics to geriatrics, we provide unmatched, comprehensive online behavioral health services with same-day appointments, insurance acceptance, one-click access to visits, and MD evaluations at every intake. Our team-based approach brings together MDs, PMHNPs, and LCSWs to ensure bold, measurable improvements in patient lives.

With our measurement-based system, patients are getting better, faster. Our integrated behavioral and primary care model reduces medical hospitalizations by 25% for patients with comorbid conditions and eliminates unnecessary referrals, saving $500 to $1,500 per patient annually.

These outcomes are not by chance. Our 97% patient satisfaction rate reflects a system designed for success and built to deliver the next generation of behavioral healthcare. This new standard of care positions us to solve the behavioral health crisis.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.