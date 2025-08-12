Immediate Ban on All Open Air Burning in City of Hamilton

HAMILTON, ON – The Hamilton Fire Department continually monitors and evaluates climatic and environmental conditions that could pose an elevated risk to fire and life-safety. Given the current dry weather conditions, continued forecast of extreme temperatures, and the absence of appreciable rainfall in the near future, the Hamilton Fire Department has issued an immediate ban on all open air burning within the City of Hamilton. This ban suspends all approved Open Air Burning Permits.

Recreational fires, including campfires and backyard firepits

Burning of clean wood and brush

Controlled grass burns

Use of all outdoor wood-burning appliances, such as chimineas.

Barbeques and other gas-fired appliances are exempt from this ban and may continue to be used with caution. Citizens are further advised that all smokers’ materials should be fully extinguished before being discarded in proper, non-combustible containers.

“This proactive measure is necessary to reduce the risk of uncontrolled grass and wildfires, and ensure public safety“, said Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe. “We would like to thank all City of Hamilton residents for their anticipated co-operation complying with this ban and helping to protect our community during these exceptionally dry and hot conditions”.

Residents are reminded that any person found to be conducting open air burning, in contravention of the ban, is guilty of an offence and subject to charges being filed in Provincial Offences Court.

Hamilton Fire Department will continue to monitor weather patterns and fire risk levels. A subsequent media release will be issued when the open air burning ban is lifted. Residents may also visit www.hamilton.ca/fire for more information or follow the Hamilton Fire Department on X, Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) / X

The Hamilton Fire Department would like to thank all residents for their co-operation during this ban.