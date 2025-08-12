August 12, 2025 - Virginia Helps to Secure Relief for Veteran Denied Full G.I. Bill Benefits

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Shaun Kenney

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Virginia Helps to Secure Relief for Veteran Denied Full G.I. Bill Benefits

Miyares Led 51 Other AGs Supporting Virginia Army Veteran Denied Full G.I. Bill Benefits

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is applauding a decision from a regional office of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recognizing that Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Paul Yoon, a decorated Army veteran who served nearly 24 years, is entitled to full G.I. Bill education benefits under both the Montgomery and Post-9/11 G.I. Bills. The decision came after Virginia led two bipartisan coalitions of every State in the Union to support Lieutenant Colonel Paul Yoon and his daughter.

“I was proud to have led the bipartisan coalitions of 52 attorneys general fighting to ensure Virginia Army veteran Lieutenant Colonel Paul Yoon received every benefit he earned while fighting for our country and our freedom,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “I know there are many other veterans like Lieutenant Colonel Yoon out there—and I implore the VA to honor their service by permanently granting them full benefits as well.”

In April 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court held that veterans who qualify under both the Montgomery and Post-9/11 G.I. Bills are entitled to a combined 48 months of education benefits.

Following that decision, in March 2025 and then June 2025, Attorney General Miyares led a coalition of 51 other attorneys general in filing amicus briefs before the Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims and U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in support of LTC Yoon.

Last month, the VA agreed in principle to provide LTC Yoon with the full education benefits he is owed under both G.I. Bills.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ brief supporting LTC Yoon was joined by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

