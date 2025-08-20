Connexion-IT and eSecurity Partners Announce Strategic Alliance to Expand AI, Cloud, IAM/IGA and Cybersecurity Services

Strategic Alliance to expand AI, Cloud and Cybersecurity Services providing full consulting services

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connexion-IT and eSecurity Partners (eSP) today announced a strategic alliance that brings together two highly respected IT service providers to deliver a unified suite of consulting, staffing, cloud and cybersecurity solutions. This new partnership is designed to accelerate client success by expanding technical expertise, delivery capacity, and regional reach. The alliance combines the strengths of both organizations to provide end-to-end services in strategy, infrastructure, cloud, cybersecurity, compliance, and support. Clients will benefit from a larger, more agile team of consultants and engineers capable of scaling projects faster and more efficiently.

“By aligning our capabilities and resources, we’re better positioned to support our clients with a broader range of services and deeper technical expertise. We’re excited about the opportunities this creates for our teams, our clients, and our long-term growth.” said Mark Creekmore, Managing Partner of eSecurity Partners. “By joining forces, we are deepening our capabilities and extending our reach while remaining focused on quality, trust, and customer success,” added Jeff Welch, CEO of Connexion-IT.

This partnership embodies our shared commitment to delivering smarter, more secure technology solutions that empower businesses to thrive in today’s fast-changing digital world. To celebrate our alliance, we’re offering a limited-time opportunity for free assessments in key focus areas—connect with our experts and discover how we can help you succeed.

Get a Free High-Level Assessment in one of the following focus areas:

• Entra ID Governance

• Entra Privileged Identity Management (PIM)

• Azure Security

• Microsoft Purview

