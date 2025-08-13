AutoZone to Open New Location at South Coast Plaza in Corpus Christi

Auto Zone - South Coast Plaza

Cravey Real Estate's Lynann Pinkham Secures Lease for the Nation’s Largest Retailer of Aftermarket Automotive Parts and Accessories

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is pleased to announce that AutoZone Parts, Inc., the nation’s largest retailer of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories, has signed a lease to occupy the former Big Lots space at South Coast Plaza in Corpus Christi, Texas. The new store is anticipated to open towards the end of 2025 or in early 2026. Lynann Pinkham of Cravey Real Estate Services represented the landlord, South Coast Plaza, LLC, in the transaction. Edwin Williams represented the tenant. The leased premises total 27,819 square feet.AutoZone’s arrival marks another milestone in South Coast Plaza’s revitalization. Earlier this month, it was announced that Olive Garden will rise on the site of the former Johnny Carino’s at the shopping center—another deal brokered by Lynann Pinkham and Cravey Real Estate.Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, AutoZone operates more than 7,000 stores worldwide. The company reported nearly $18.5 billion in revenue in 2024 and is known for its clean, well-organized stores, knowledgeable staff and highly efficient private logistics fleet. AutoZone is in the midst of a robust growth strategy, recently announcing plans to open 100 new international locations.The Big Lots space at South Coast Plaza became available following the retailer’s September 2024 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. As part of its restructuring, Big Lots shuttered numerous locations across the country, including its Corpus Christi store, which closed in late January 2025.Construction is currently underway to transform the space for AutoZone’s operations. The project includes updated building systems, a completely refreshed interior and new signage on both the building façade and the shopping center’s pylon sign.“We are excited to welcome AutoZone to South Coast Plaza,” said Lynann Pinkham, Broker Associate at Cravey Real Estate Services. “Their presence will not only draw steady traffic but also contribute to the center’s growing mix of national brands and dining options. With both AutoZone and Olive Garden joining the lineup, South Coast Plaza is becoming an even more dynamic retail destination in Corpus Christi.”For inquiries or further information, please contact:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240Corpus Christi, TX 78405Phone: 361-289-5168Email: lynann@craveyrealestate.comAbout Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With more than 50 years of experience, Cravey specializes in brokerage, property management, and development services for industrial, office, retail, and land properties throughout South Texas.

