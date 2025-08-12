CogNet Earns Spot on 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

BPM Company's rapid growth attributed to Seamless Integration, Best-in-Class Technology, Top Level Service

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CogNet , an Extended Office as a Service℠ (EOaaS℠) model, is proud to announce it has been named to the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. In these unprecedented times, CogNet’s highly experienced and educated team has excelled in the dynamic environment that Staffing Companies and PEOs operate and seeks to be a true member of their clients’ team with seamless integration.“Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in the relentless pursuit of providing solutions in partnership with our customers,” said CogNet CEO John Sansoucie. “Our success is built on the foundation of addressing our clients' most pressing challenges with innovative solutions. Through this holistic business process management model, CogNet absorbs and streamlines day-to-day transactional workloads, allowing staffing companies to focus on strategic growth and client relationship management.”CogNet works in concert with its partners’ existing platforms to relieve pain points that can lead to stretched internal teams, inconsistent processes, compliance risk and increased overhead costs. This is accomplished by providing ways to increase efficiency through minute-by-minute reporting and metrics.For nearly 20 years, CogNet has been a trusted partner for Fortune 100 companies worldwide by handling invoicing, funding, human resources, payroll, taxes, compliance and the complexity of multiple systems. Through its Extended Office as a Service, domain expertise, and powerful CogNet Connect platform, CogNet delivers transparent, efficient and compliant operations at a fraction of in-house costs.The Inc. 5000 list, compiled annually by Inc. magazine , ranks the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States based on revenue growth over the past three years. Making the Inc. 5000 is a significant achievement that places CogNet among the most dynamic and successful businesses in the country.For more information about CogNet, please visit www.cognethro.com # # #

