Radford Doors & Gates Acquires San Diego-Based Company Garage Door R&R Mechanical

Radford Doors & Gates acquires 30-year-old Garage Door R&R Mechanical, welcoming its customers and continuing its legacy of quality service in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radford Doors & Gates of San Diego has acquired Garage Door R&R Mechanical, a respected, family-owned overhead door company serving the region for over 30 years. Both companies share a reputation for quality workmanship, customer care, and strong family values, making the match a natural fit.Garage Door R&R Mechanical was founded by Harry Bernard Noon, who built the company’s reputation for integrity and skill. Following Harry’s passing last year, his wife, Geralyn (“Gerry”), carried the business forward, ensuring customers and property management partners continued to receive the same high standard of service. Gerry remains actively involved in the transition, committed to maintaining the well-being of customers and ensuring a smooth integration with Radford.“R&R Mechanical is one of the few companies we felt was the right fit to join our family,” said Aleko Souliotes, co-owner of Radford Doors & Gates. “We share the same values, a family-oriented approach, white glove service, fair pricing, exceptional craftsmanship, and an unwavering commitment to doing things the correct way. We’re honored they’ve trusted us to continue the legacy they’ve built over the past three decades.”About: Radford Doors & Gates is a family-owned and operated company with more than 80 years of experience serving San Diego, Orange County, and across Southern California. Specializing in custom garage doors and gates for residential and commercial clients, the company is recognized for combining innovative design with precision installation and a personalized customer experience. With a full-service showroom, Radford offers clients the opportunity to explore a wide range of designs, finishes, and automation options with guidance from an experienced team.For more information, please visit www.radfordgaragedoor.com/

