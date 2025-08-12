MEDIA ALERT: Insane Clown Posse's Highly Anticipated Album 'The Naught' Drops Ahead Of The 25th Gathering

Insane Clown Posse is back with a brand-new album, The Naught

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dark Carnival rises again. Iconic horrorcore duo Insane Clown Posse is back with a brand-new album, The Naught — the sixth Joker’s Card of the second deck — dropping August 12 on all major streaming platforms and in physical form for collectors and true Juggalos alike.Known for their unparalleled storytelling, explosive live shows, and fiercely loyal fanbase, ICP continues their legacy with The Naught, a dark and provocative chapter in the ever-expanding mythology of the Joker’s Cards. Twisted with wicked rhymes, carnival chaos, and deep introspection, The Naught confronts the shadows within—the part of the soul we pretend isn’t there.Coinciding with their 25th Anniversary Gathering of the Juggalos Festival in Thornville, Ohio (August 13–16), the release of The Naught promises to ignite a new era for the Dark Carnival, just as the Gathering celebrates the past."The Naught is the embodiment of everything we hide from ourselves," said Violent J. "This Joker’s Card doesn’t judge — it reveals. It reflects what’s inside all of us when no one’s watching." Shaggy 2 Dope added, "Every Joker’s Card is a message. This one? It hits harder than most. Get ready."Fans can expect guest appearances, pulse-pounding anthems, and mind-bending skits that take the ICP experience to the next level. Physical copies and exclusive Naught-themed merch will be available at the Gathering and on Psychopathic Records’ official website.PRE-SAVE ICP’S NEW ALBUM:Album Title: The Naught Release Date: August 12, 2025 Label: Psychopathic RecordsFor media inquiries, interviews, or album review copies please contact:CC Carnie-Conversion Sports & Ent. Email: ccarnie@conversionsande.com Phone: 646-249-7820Follow ICP on social media:@therealicp | Facebook.com/insaneclownposse | X/Twitter: @icp

