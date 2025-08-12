Chawnta Durham Appointed District Court Judge in 11th Judicial District

Chawnta Durham of North Platte was appointed as a district court judge for the 11th Judicial District of Nebraska (Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties) on August 11, 2025. The vacancy was due to the resignation of Judge Matthew D. Neher. Read Governor Media Release: Gov. Pillen Appoints Durham as District Court Judge in 11th Judicial District

