Harley-Davidson of Southampton Reopens at Original Location

SOUTHAMPTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harley-Davidson of Southampton has announced the reopening of its dealership at 17 College Highway, Southampton, Massachusetts, following a temporary closure for facility renovations and operational restructuring.During the closure, the facility was updated to enhance customer experience and expand service capabilities. With operations now resumed, the dealership is once again offering a wide selection of Harley-Davidson motorcycles , including popular Touring, Softail, and Sportster models, as well as pre-owned inventory.“Our return to the original location marks an important step for our team and community, and we’re grateful for the support from local riders and Harley-Davidson enthusiasts during our downtime,” said Barbara Pepin, Chief Executive Officer.General Manager Zachary Dean Mitchell added, “We look forward to welcoming both familiar faces and new riders into our dealership and to continuing the tradition of serving the Harley-Davidson community in Western Massachusetts.”The dealership can be reached at (413) 529-5967 or (413) 303-6975.More information, including current inventory and service details, is available on the official website: https://hdsouthampton.com

