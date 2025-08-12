Historic: Trump Administration Commissions First Arctic Icebreaker in Quarter of a Century

America has been an Arctic nation since we purchased Alaska over 150 years ago. Under President Trump, we are finally acting like it.

WASHINGTON - Department of Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar attended the commissioning of the polar icebreaker USCGC Storis in Juneau, Alaska, marking a crucial step in President Donald Trump’s and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s mission to transform the U.S. Coast Guard into a more agile, capable fighting force ready for the challenges of the 21st century.

“The commissioning of Storis marks a new beginning for the U.S. Coast Guard,” said Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Troy Edgar. “President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill has recapitalized USCG with $25 billion - the largest single investment in USCG. The new investment will lead to a USCG that is better equipped to protect our national interests, support our maritime communities and stand alongside our allies.”

The Storis is America’s first polar icebreaker in 25 years. More than that, it is a symbol of our country’s renewed commitment to defend our Homeland in the Arctic under President Trump. As a medium polar icebreaker, Storis expands the U.S. operational presence in the Arctic and will support Coast Guard missions while awaiting the delivery of the new Polar Security Cutter class.

“USCGC Storis is a major win for the American people,” said Adm. Kevin Lunday, Acting Commandant of the Coast Guard. “The commissioning of USCGC Storis immediately strengthens our ability to control, secure, and defend the U.S. border around Alaska and maritime approaches in the Arctic. Storis is the first step of a historic investment in the Coast Guard to add critical capacity to our polar icebreaker fleet to protect U.S. sovereignty and counter malign influence throughout the Arctic.”

Icebreakers are vital for America’s presence in the Arctic, an area increasingly contested by America’s adversaries due to its growing potential for oil and gas exploration, critical minerals, trade route traffic, fishing, and tourism.

Now, thanks to President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill and Force Design 2028 – a massive injection of $25 billion is coming for the U.S. Coast Guard to protect this region, including:

$4.3 Billion for Polar Security Cutters, extending U.S. reach in the Arctic,

$3.5 Billion for three Arctic Security Cutters,

$816 Million for light and medium domestic icebreaking cutters,

& $300 Million for USCGC homeporting in Juneau

The Storis, formerly the motor vessel Aiviq, was acquired on December 20, 2024, and subsequently renamed after modifications to enhance its communication and defense capabilities. Storis is manned by a hybrid crew of Coast Guard and civilian mariners. This marks the second vessel in Coast Guard history to bear the name Storis, with the original "Galloping Ghost of the Alaskan Coast" having served 64 years of icebreaking operations in the Arctic.

President Trump’s plans for the U.S. Coast Guard extend far beyond the arctic frontier. From the Atlantic to the Pacific coasts, to the Gulf of America, the Rio Grande and missions around the world, DHS is supplying the Coast Guard with personnel and investment in ships, aircraft, shore infrastructure, and mission critical technology to Make America Safe Again.

